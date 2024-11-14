Gambia: Brikama Hospital Equipped With Oxygen Cylinders to Save Lives

In a significant move geared towards saving the lives of patients and also complementing government's efforts in the quest to providing quality health services delivery to Gambians, Banjul Oxygen, one of the leading oxygen producers and a Gambian owned company has again extended its magnanimity with the donation of 20 oxygen cylinders to Brikama District Hospitals.

The latest move, according to officials, is part of their corporate social responsibility in supporting the government's efforts in improving the country's health sector.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony held at the hospital's premises, Momodou Lamin Waggeh, the Officer-in-Charge of Brikama District Hospital, underscored the significance of the donated items to the hospitals, saying: "The donated items will go a long way in saving the lives of many patients that are daily visiting the hospitals, most of whom are in need of oxygen."

Brikama District Hospital, he added, is one of the hospitals in the country that needed oxygen the most, further claiming: "The hospital is not a subvented facility. The revenue that is generated at the hospital is sent to the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF). So, there is no way that the hospital can benefit from that."

"The government of The Gambia, through the ministry of health, is doing a lot in ensuring that the facility becomes a hospital that is managed by a board."

Among the 29 facilities in the region, he went on, Brikama District Hospital has the highest outpatients emergencies consultation. "We have the highest delivery rate of about 30 to 40 babies a day every 24 hours. Again, we are expected to see a lot of associated babies that would otherwise need oxygen therapy."

Coxy Paps Allen, the Executive Director of Banjul Oxygen, who also doubles as Ambassador at Large for The Gambia government, reaffirmed his institution's continued commitment in giving back to Gambian people as part of their corporate social responsibility.

"Today, we gather here to celebrate a moment of unity and goodwill as we embark on a mission that transcends beyond the boundaries of business."

"These cylinders are more than just equipment. They represent hope, resilience and our commitment to the health and well-being of every individual who walks to the door of these hospitals."

Morro Yarboe, the regional principal nursing officer, said: "The number of patients that are visiting the hospital daily are huge. Without oxygen, one can't expect efficient service delivery because oxygen is an essential element in a hospital's delivery. There are times that we need so much oxygen at the hospitals. Therefore, if there is no oxygen, it's going to be so detrimental."

Mohammed B.A. Gabbidom, Banjul Oxygen Administrator, said: "Helping the needy is at the center stage of our developmental aspirations, taking into account that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. Oxygen is a key consumable that everyone needs in hospitals."

