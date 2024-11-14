Africa: UPDF Sets Sights On Gold At Africa Military Games As Team Heads to Nigeria

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) are gearing up for a strong performance at the 2nd Africa Military Games in Abuja, Nigeria, with a 27-member team now officially on their way.

This prestigious competition, which brings together top military athletes from across the continent, is seen as an opportunity for UPDF to showcase not only their athletic prowess but also their unity and commitment to African solidarity.

At the flag-off ceremony held at the Land Force Headquarters in Bombo, Maj Gen Dr. Joseph Lucky Kidega, representing the Joint Staff Headquarters Brigade, expressed his appreciation to Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba for his support in ensuring UPDF's participation in the games.

Wishing the team success, Maj Gen Kidega encouraged the athletes, saying, "Go well and come back with gold."

Brig Gen Richard Karemire, head of the delegation and Joint Staff Formal Education, Sports, and Culture, emphasized the importance of the games beyond just competition.

"The team will not only be competing to win but will also embody the African brotherhood that unites us," he said, highlighting the UPDF's role as ambassadors for Uganda on the international stage.

The African Military Games, first held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002, saw the UPDF earning silver and bronze medals. With this year's competition approaching, the team is determined to improve upon that success and bring home Uganda's first gold in the event.

Also present at the event were Brig Gen Mwanje Ssekiranda, Chief of Staff-Reserve Force; Brig Gen Hassan Kimbowa, Adjutant Land Force Headquarters; and other senior officers.