14 Days Until SIREXE 2024 - Here's What Awaits You!

Day -14. The countdown is on. Scheduled from November 27 to December 2, 2024, at the Parc des Expositions in Abidjan, the inaugural International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE) is fast approaching. The SIREXE organizing committee aims to extend a traditional welcome – "Akwaba" – to the three types of attendees expected: institutional actors, professionals in the extractive and energy sector, and the general public.

For the organizing committee, the stakes are high: “A rich and varied program, designed to meet the expectations of all participants: decision-makers, entrepreneurs, students, and families.” The event is therefore intended as a hub for exchanges, business opportunities, and discoveries for professionals, institutions, and the general public.

Thus, two images, two moments will capture the essence of SIREXE as envisioned by the event organizers. Under the flashes of local, pan-African, and international media, President Alassane Ouattara, accompanied by Ivorian government members and dignitaries from about twenty invited countries, will symbolically cut the ribbon to launch the event. In casual attire – T-shirts, jeans, and sneakers – hundreds of students and young people will attend a career day dedicated to the extractive and energy sectors.

An Institutional Gathering

With around twenty official delegations from African and European countries, SIREXE has tailored programming for institutional engagement. “There will be dedicated sessions for invited countries to share their experiences on balancing extractive and energy exploitation with sustainable development. We will also have cross-sector sessions because SIREXE brings together the three industries for the first time... and there will be specific sessions for each sector to address unique challenges,” explains spokesperson Mireille Aka.

From the opening ceremony and ministerial conferences to country showcases, the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum, and the closing ceremony, the SIREXE program includes special sessions to meet institutional requirements. These key moments aim to lay the foundation for future collaborations between countries, companies, and industry stakeholders.

In an extractive and energy industry undergoing significant changes due to the energy transition and the redefinition of extractive and energy resources according to ecological criteria, West African countries discovering their resource potential must make strategic choices. They need to find a balance between socio-economic and environmental concerns for their resources—a goal that SIREXE seeks to support, particularly with its focus on sustainable development.

A Strategic Space for Industry Professionals

For entrepreneurs and companies outside the extractive and energy sectors, SIREXE also presents business opportunities. "It’s essential to come and meet the leaders of over 300 companies, more than 100 CEOs, and key decision-makers. This is not only for professionals and technicians in the sector; there are commercial opportunities. That’s SIREXE Business,” says Augustin Akou, CEO of 2A Consulting, responsible for organizing the event.

Sector-specific conferences on Mining, Oil, and Energy, as well as cross-industry discussions related to exhibitions and booth visits, will provide industry professionals with insights into the latest innovations, regulations, and technical and technological trends. This “mini-sector monitoring” could lead to benchmarking, signing MoUs, and partnership agreements.

Spanning four days with about thirty conferences led by political leaders, private sector key players from national, regional, and international levels, around the central theme "Sustainable Development of Extractive and Energy Industries: What Policies and Strategies?", SIREXE will enable professionals to explore ways to integrate social, economic, and environmental imperatives into the extraction and use of resources.

The program will also include a golf tournament and the finals of a hackathon competition dedicated to innovative solutions for industry challenges.

Interactive Activities for the General Public

“We also have SIREXE events geared toward the general public – it’s where we invite families, young people, everyone, really, to come and discover the fascinating world of oil, energy, and mining,” says Augustin Akou. “For young students, this is a chance to explore careers in the sector. We’ll have dedicated pavilions focused on jobs, where representatives will discuss opportunities in training and careers in mining, oil, and energy.”

The “public-focused” SIREXE will also feature a village showcasing jewelers, blacksmiths, and other local artisans, workshops on energy conservation and domestic gas use, an immersive solar-powered house experience, and numerous interactive activities for the general public. The exhibition aims to be a place of information, awareness, and education about energy and environmental issues.

Designed for institutional actors, industry professionals, and the general public, SIREXE’s programming aligns with its broad objectives. It’s an ambitious endeavor, especially since the dozen or so similar events in Africa tend to focus solely on the professional aspect. With such a diverse program, SIREXE aims to leave a lasting impression and set the foundation for a new dynamic in Africa’s energy and extractive industries.