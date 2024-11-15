Liberia: Over 150 Less-Fortunate Children Benefit From BABMOC's Fees-Free Education

The Isaac's Dream of Bear Another's Burdens Ministry of Christ (BABMOC) is empowering several less-fortunate school-going children as over 150 students are benefiting from the institution's fees-free education in three communities.

In 2009, it was just Mr. D. Isaac Mayon and his grandchildren and few community kids who called him grandpa. "In that year, I announced that I was being pressed to allow myself to be used as God's instrument to find help for children in Liberia who find it difficult to go to school because of their parents' inability to afford the high cost associated with doing so," Mr. Mayon- Founder & Country Director of BABMOC narrated.

He added that 15 years later, the evidence of faith is showing as more than 150 children, recruited from three communities in two townships-Barnesville and Johnsonville enrolled, doing so at no charges for registration and tuition fees to their parents, because others care.

The Country director noted, "While the number of children benefitting is somehow encouraging, we refused to feel accomplished, because our dream is about touching lives in every part of Liberia, especially in places where there are no schools."

He said currently, BABMOC is celebrating its 15th and 7th anniversaries. Among activities according to Mr. Mayon, two standouts that include, "Our stakeholders' engagement or interactions forum, which allows participants to brainstorm over how the program can be sustained and expanded to other parts of Liberia which it is scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 4:00 PM, at the school's Site 1 located in Kpelle Town, Barnersville, and Our fundraising rally on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Mr. Mayon disclosed that the rally is aimed at raising US$2,000 (Two Thousand United States Dollars) for the purpose of paying off and surveying the parcel of land they are occupying and providing tutorial classes for beginners to 2nd grade.