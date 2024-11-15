Liberia: Immigration - President Boakai 'Nails' Immigration Boss

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has suspended with immediate effect the Commissioner-General of the Liberia Immigration Services (LIS) Honorable Stephen H. J. Zargo for administrative reasons.

He is suspended from duty without pay for a period of three (3) months.

During this suspension, Commissioner Zargo is required to turn over all official materials, assets, and office accessories to the LIS Deputy Commissioner-General for Administration, Mr. Elijah F. Rufus, who will assume responsibilities of the institution during this period.

This suspension reflects President Boakai's commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability among public servants.

President Boakai remains dedicated to strengthening the rule of law and reinforcing integrity within all public offices.

This action serves as a reminder to all officials of government regarding their duty to serve with honor and diligence.

Even though his suspension was based on administrative reasons, but sources at the presidency told this paper that it is due to conflict of interest activities and some alleged corrupt practices he has carried out over the past time.

It can be recalled this paper reported some alleged corrupt activities coupled with a private company which he is said to be linked to has been recommending companies to it to provide services. But he denied any link with the company. In addition to that, it is unlikely that he will be reinstated, one source said.

Below is the story written at the time:

Liberia-The head of the Liberian Immigration Services(LIS), Mr. Stephen J.H. Zargo has embarked on a campaign which many people see as undermining both the functions of his entity and Contec Global. But he sees it as a way to fast track the process.

Contec Global Liberia(CGL), is a foreign company which signed US$40M contract with previous Government of former president, George Weah for the digitization of resident permits and other related work, carries out these functions, which were previously done by the Liberia immigration Services.

This paper has in its possession a communication sent to madam Vernonica Monte, Business Development manager, Contec Global which informed and introduced the Liberia Migration Consultancy Inc (LIBMIC), owned by Moses Kai-doz Yebleh, former Immigration deputy director and with allegations that Commissioner Zargo has stake in it.

The letter from commissioner Zargo states among others that companies like Arcelor Mittal Liberia, Golden Veroleum Liberia, WBHO (Wilson Bayly Holmes (Pty) Ltd later became WHBO in 1996. A construction company from South Africa documents), documents will be channeled by the new company-(LIBMIC)

According to him, it is intended to curb the delays in the handling of their documents.

In conclusion, he wrote; "please note that the LIS has forged a cordial working relationship with LIMBIC, a reputable migration firm for a period of one year beginning June 5, 2024 to June 4, 2025.

Some of the services which LIBMIC will be providing include, helping in processing Residence Permit, Renewal of Residence Permit, adjustment of Status, Re-Permit, Visa on Arrival, Temporary Service, Guiding clients to processes leading to Naturalization, among others. The same work Contec Global and immigration services officers are undertaking.

This company (LIBMIC) was introduced to Liberia recently in Monrovia at the LIS offices in which Commissioner Zargo pledged the LIS willingness to working with her in addressing migration issues in the country. According to the LIS, Contec Global will tap on the experiences earned by Mr. Yebleh.

On his involvement with LIBMIC, commissioner Zargo denied it. He told this paper through WhastApp message that: "I don't own a company".

He continued: "Secondly, this administration inherited Contec Global Liberia. "Processing Resident Permit by Contec Global Liberia (CGL) is just too slow, so in a meeting with all the parties, CGL acknowledge the expertise LIBMIC brings to the process. Against this background and considering his 30(Yebleh) years of LIS works, we requested he help the process till the end of year. At the end, we'll do a performance appraisal to determine how we move forward."

Amount paid for services is said to be US$750.00 on record, but with US$50.00 to the company. He did not speak to this.

The awarding of such contract to LIBMIC without any bidding process has led to comments by right rights activist, Vandalack Patrick. He told this paper on Sunday by phone that "if indeed that he(Zargo) is party to that company, it is wrong. That will be a conflict of interest."

Another source at one of the companies said "if he knew that Contec Global was very slow, why did they allow them to go ahead with the process? I remember that Mr. Zargo was against Contec Global from day one when he was senator and even called for the contract to be cancelled. But we are surprised that he will even continue with them".

The source statement further validates Mr. Zargo's stance when he was in the senate. It can be recalled that prior to his appointment at the entity, Mr. Zargo spoke against Contec Global's US$40M contract and called for its revocation. But after his appointment which followed series of meetings with Contec Global and other companies, he has become reluctant in taking any action.

Sources at both Contec Global and other companies said the selection of LIBMIC was done without any bidding process. However, the spokesperson of the LIS, madam Laurie Massaquoi-Page refuted it. She said, "the LIS is a law-abiding institution". She however did not state the name or number of companies that took part in the bidding process she claimed took part.