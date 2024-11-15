Africa: Nigeria Secure TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Spot With Draw Against Benin, Senegal Edge Burkina Faso

Nigeria's 1-1 draw against Benin and Senegal's narrow 1-0 win over Burkina Faso marked a significant day in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

With the results, Nigeria have officially qualified for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, securing a top-two finish in Group D, while Senegal took the lead in Group L, maintaining their unbeaten run as they contest Burkina Faso for the group's top position.

Nigeria qualify with hard-fought draw against Benin

Nigeria battled to a 1-1 draw with Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, a result that confirmed their qualification for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 in Morocco

Benin opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Mohamed Tijani capitalized on a corner delivery from Junior Olaïtan, heading the ball into the center of the net.

The Super Eagles found themselves trailing despite creating opportunities, with Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon both testing Benin's defence.

In the second half, Nigeria intensified their attack and were rewarded in the 81st minute when Osimhen met Simon's cross with a precise header to level the score.

Benin fought hard to reclaim the lead, but Nigeria's defence held firm, preserving the draw.

Nigeria's qualification for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON marks a relief for fans and sets the stage for their preparations for the tournament.

Benin, meanwhile, remains in contention but will need positive results in their final game to have any chance of progressing.

Senegal take top spot in Group L with win over Burkina Faso

In a closely contested encounter at the Stade du 26 Mars, Senegal clinched a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso, cementing their lead in Group L.

Both teams, already qualified for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, were competing for group supremacy, with Senegal showcasing their depth and resilience.

After a goalless first half filled with missed opportunities, Senegal found the breakthrough in the 83rd minute.

Substitute Habib Diarra struck from outside the box, directing the ball into the bottom left corner after being set up by Pape Gueye.

The Stallions pushed for an equalizer, with Lassina Traoré and Edmond Tapsoba forcing crucial saves from Senegal's Edouard Mendy, but Senegal's defence proved unyielding.

The win keeps Senegal at the top of Group L with one game to go, while Burkina Faso will aim to bounce back in their final match to challenge Senegal's position.