Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - 15 Countries Secure Tickets for Morocco

With only a few matches left in the qualifiers, 15 teams have secured their places at the highly anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, set to be held in Morocco.

Thursday's results on Matchday 5 saw six more nations -- Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon -- clinch their spots, joining a growing list of African football powerhouses ready for the tournament.

The confirmed teams represent a blend of regular AFCON contenders and rising forces in African football.

Host nation Morocco automatically qualified, alongside notable teams like Senegal, the reigning African champions, and Algeria, who secured early qualification through consistent performances.

Egypt and title holders Cote d'Ivoire also bring strong legacies to the competition, with both countries boasting numerous AFCON titles.

Several teams have made a comeback to the continental stage.

DR Congo, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea will look to make an impact, while Uganda and Gabon are back with ambitions to advance deep into the tournament.

For South Africa, qualification marks a return to Africa's biggest football stage after previous disappointments.

The qualification phase isn't over yet. Matchday 5 matches continue into Friday and Saturday, with Matchday 6 next week set to confirm the remaining teams, rounding off the 24-nation lineup for Morocco 2025.

Anticipation is building as the final slots are contested, with top African teams and emerging challengers vying to be part of the action.

The 15 countries qualified for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Algeria

DR Congo

Senegal

Egypt

Angola

Equatorial Guinea

Cote d'Ivoire

Uganda

South Africa

Gabon

Tunisia

Nigeria