Nigeria: Osimhen's Equaliser Maintains Eagles Unbeaten Run As Nigeria Qualify for Afcon 2025

Victor Osimhen last night rescued the Super Eagles from another defeat by Benin Republic as Nigeria came from behind to draw 1-1 with the next-door neighbors in Abidjan and qualified for the AFCON 2025.

The three-time continental champions before the kickoff of the clash with the Cheetahs, had sealed their passage to AFCON 2025 scheduled for Morocco courtesy Libya's 1-0 defeat of hosts Rwanda in Kigali.

But the Beninoise who were aware that nothing short of victory against Nigeria would put them on the road to qualifying for the tournament as runners up, went ahead when big defender Mohamed Tijani scored his first international goal in the 16th minute, against the run of play. Tijani was allowed a free header that went through the legs of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to give Benin the shock lead.

However, that goal appears to have sparked Eagles from slumber. Nigeria's forward line of Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho was up and doing but the goals simply refused to come despite Eagles dominating play inside the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on a wet evening.

With time ticking out, with Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen made some changes. Moses Simon and Raphael Onyedika came in for Kelechi Iheanacho and debutant Gabriel Osho, respectively. That move paid off as substitute Moses Simon provided the pinpoint cross that Osimhen headed into net for vital equaliser for Nigeria in the 81st minute.

His goal sent the Super Eagles to Morocco 2025 as group winners, and ensured the Eagles remain unbeaten in the AFCON qualification campaign going into their last game of the series, against Rwanda in Uyo on Monday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda, with five points from their five games after an unexpected 1-0 loss to Libya in Kigali also on Thursday, must beat the Super Eagles in Uyo and hope that Libya overwhelm Benin Republic in Tripoli on Monday, to spring to second place and collect the second ticket to the finals from Group D.

Speaking after the encounter, Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, praised the team for the vital draw in Abidjan.

"It was a tough game and I congratulate the players for a spirited display in the second half that earned us the equaliser. The downpour made the game difficult for both teams, but I am happy we have the AFCON finals ticket in the bag ahead of the final game of the series against Rwanda in Uyo on Monday," concludes Eguavoen.

RESULTS

AFCON Qualifiers

E'Guinea 0-0 Algeria

Lesotho 1-0 CAR

S'Sudan 3-2 Congo

Burundi 0-0 Malawi

Ma'gascar 2-3 Tunisia

Niger 4-0 Sudan

Rwanda 0-1 Libya

Benin 1-1 Nigeria

B'Faso 0-1 Senegal

UEFA Nations League

Belgium 0-1 Italy

France 0-0 Israel

Greece 0-3 England

Ireland 1-0 Finland

Slovenia 1-4 Norway