Nigeria: Minister Tells Rangers to Intensify Crackdown On Poachers, Illegal Miners in Adamawa, Taraba

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, has urged rangers to intensify the crackdown on poachers and illegal miners at the Gashaka Gumti National Park in Serti, Taraba State.

The minister gave the order on Wednesday while commissioning a rangers outpost in the northern sector of the park in Tungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Mr Lawal said Nigeria faces challenges in protecting its rich biodiversity, but expressed confidence that the new outpost will enhance conservation efforts and respond swiftly to threats within the park.

He said the challenges include poaching, habitat destruction, climate change, and more recently, general insecurity as a result of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and illegal mining.

He commended African Nature Investors (ANI) for collaborating with the National Park Service (NPS) to build the outpost that will house over 50 rangers.

"The collaboration between NPS and ANI in managing these two national parks is apt and will go a long way in mitigating these challenges and protecting our wildlife, biodiversity, and ecosystem," the minister said.

Mr Lawal, who was represented at the event by the Conservator-General of Parks, Ibrahim Goni, said the efforts will complement the federal government's initiatives in safeguarding national treasures.

"This partnership, therefore, signifies a robust alliance shaped by a shared vision to ensure that our parks are not only protected but also serve as sanctuaries for wildlife, ecotourism, and sources of livelihoods for local communities."

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Gashaka Gumti National Park, Tunde Morakinyo, identified illegal mining as a major issue facing the park.

He, however, expressed optimism that the new outpost will enhance ranger efforts to tackle illegal mining activities in the protected areas.

Mr Morakinyo, while calling on the federal government to take immediate action to shut down illegal mining operations in the region, blamed illegal mining for the rise in criminal activities in the area.

He also called for collaboration to address the challenge, stressing that combating their activities is more critical than ever.

Last week, 22 miners died in a mining pit collapsed at an illegal mining site in the area.