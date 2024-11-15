Ghana: France President Honours President Akufo-Addo With 'Grand Officier De La Légion d'Honneur' in France

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been conferred with the prestigious title of Grand Officier de la Légion d'Honneur by President Macron.

The distinguished honour, which was awarded to President Akufo-Addo during an official state visit to France, recognises his exceptional contributions to the advancement of diplomacy, democratic governance and international cooperation.

The Grand Officier de la Légion d'Honneur is one of the highest ranks within France's Légion d'Honneur, an order of merit established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

This esteemed award is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary service to France and the wider global community in fields ranging from public service and international diplomacy to arts, science, and humanitarian efforts.

The award underscores the deepening bond between France and Ghana, a relationship characterised by mutual respect, shared values and a commitment to collaboration on global issues.

President Akufo-Addo's leadership has been instrumental in championing democratic principles, promoting sustainable development, and fostering peace and stability both within Ghana and across the African continent.

His role in strengthening Ghana's relations with France has further solidified ties between the two nations, paving the way for increased cooperation on critical issues such as economic growth, climate action, education, and cultural exchange.

This accolade adds to a series of international recognitions bestowed upon President Akufo-Addo during his tenure, reflecting his dedication to public service and his impactful contributions on the world stage.

About the Légion d'Honneur

The Légion d'Honneur is France's premier national order of merit, awarded for outstanding military and civil service to the nation. Conferred by the President of France, it is one of the most revered symbols of French appreciation and respect.