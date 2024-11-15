Nigeria: How Nigerians Can Avoid High Electricity Bills - Disco Boss

She also highlighted the benefit of prepaid meters, which allow customers to monitor their consumption in real-time.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has advised customers to adopt energy-saving practices to avoid high bills.

The acting Chief Executive Officer of the company, Rekhiat Momoh, gave the advice during the EKEDC Customers Consultative Forum held on Thursday at the Apapa Business Unit in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum attracted customers from various communities within the Apapa district, including Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amukoko, Badia, Ajegunle, Tolu, Plaza, Idewu, Odofin, Sari, Boundary and Apapa.

Mr Momoh, represented by the company's Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Esenwa, emphasised the importance of conscious electricity consumption, particularly in the face of rising energy demands and the ongoing transition to prepaid metering systems.

"Efficient energy use is key to reducing electricity bills,

"We encourage our customers to turn off appliances when not in use, embrace energy-efficient devices, and avoid leaving lights or electronics on unnecessarily," she said.

She also highlighted the benefit of prepaid meters, which allow customers to monitor their consumption in real time.

"With prepaid meters, customers can track their usage and avoid surprises on their bills," Ms Momoh said.

She also addressed concerns over the higher tariffs associated with Band A, explaining that the pricing reflects the true cost of doing business, including all operational expenses.

She acknowledged the financial burden that higher tariffs place on customers but stressed that it enables the company to provide a more reliable service -- a long-standing demand from the public.

"The key issue is simple: people have consistently asked for more power, and Band A allows us to serve them better.

"Naturally, when bills are higher, customers will complain, but we have to accept that these costs are part of doing business.

"We must ensure that we continue providing power despite the challenges," Momoh explained.

The EKEDC boss reiterated the company's commitment to improving service quality and addressing the ongoing challenges related to power outages, metering, and customer complaints.

She said that by updating customer data and ensuring accurate records, the company aimed to strengthen its relationship with customers and enhance service delivery.

"We encourage all our customers to take advantage of this opportunity to update their details,

"This will lead to smoother transactions and better service," she said.

On the issue of recurring system collapse, Ms Momoh explained that while customers often blame the distribution company, it typically occurs due to issues within the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

She said that despite not having control over the national system failures, EKEDC was committed to managing customer expectations and minimising the impact of such disruptions.

"We strive to minimise the effects of system collapses.

"When power is unavailable, we lose revenue, and prolonged outages lead to customer dissatisfaction.

"But even though we have no control over national power supply, we continue working to mitigate these challenges," she added.

Ms Momoh also addressed the ongoing challenges with metering, admitting that achieving full metering across the network would take considerable time due to financial constraints and the high cost of acquiring meters.

She explained that many meters were imported, and the rising cost of foreign exchange had driven up prices.

"Metering is not something we can achieve overnight.

"It requires significant cash flow, and unfortunately, the response rate from customers to purchase their own meters has been lower than expected.

"While EKEDC is working toward full metering, the company has been transparent about the challenges and acknowledges that it will take time to meet the demand," she explained.

The EKEDC boss said: "As part of its ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, EKEDC has urged customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information.

"This will help the company maintain accurate records, streamline billing processes, and ensure more effective communication with customers.

"Updating your KYC is essential for us to serve you better.

"It allows us to maintain up-to-date customer records, ensuring that any issues or changes in service can be addressed quickly.

"This is also crucial for enhancing our billing system and making sure that your account is properly managed," she added.

She urged all customers to take the necessary steps to update their details and avoid disruptions in service.

At the forum, the Olu of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom, Oba Mohammed Atanda, condemned attacks on EKEDC workers and equipment by members of the community, stating that such actions are against ethical principles.

He urged residents to support EKEDC in protecting their equipment from vandals.

"If electricity equipment is vandalised in any community, it affects everyone.

"We must ensure that we protect EKEDC's equipment and avoid tampering with meters and other assets," he said.

The royal father commended EKEDC for organising the town hall forum as a platform for dialogue, allowing customers to voice concerns and the company to provide solutions.

The Yeye Oge of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Chioma Itiaba, also called on residents to safeguard their transformers from vandalism, particularly in the Apapa community where such incidents were frequent.

She urged community leaders to work with security personnel to protect the equipment.

"Vandals often operate between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

"If security guards are stationed, these incidents can be prevented," Ms Itiaba said.

(NAN)