Nigeria: Plan International Nigeria Marks 10 Years, Donates N80m to Eight Youth Organisations

Abuja — In commemorating its 10th anniversary, Girls and children's rights organisation, Plan International Nigeria, has donated overa N80 million to eight youth-led organisations in furtherance of its commitment to youth development and wellbeing in the country.

Country Director of Plan International, Charles Usie, announced the donation yesterday in Abuja at the organisation's public presentation of a new country strategy from 2024 to 2028, and in marking the anniversary in Nigeria.

He said the grantees were selected after a competitive process from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria while the Plan International Nigeria's Girls Get Equal campaigners and an organisation that focuses on people with disability made the list to be eight.

The organisations received a cheque of N10 million each at the event to carry out different projects that will impact the lives of children in their different locations.

He added that the organisation had renovated over 120 primary healthcare centers in Nigeria and handed them over to the government and expended over N150 billion on different projects across the country in the past 10 years.

He said "We are matching our strategy with actions, and today we are going to support several youth organisations with 10 million to go forth and make change for Nigerians, especially girls.

"We have so far served 36.9 million people in Nigeria; directly and indirectly," Usie said. "It is a significant milestone for us and we are proud of these achievements."

"In the last 10 years, we have been able to attract, spend, and account for over 180 million euros; that is over N150 billion. We all know the situation in Nigeria; for you to be able to account for N15 billion naira and none of us in EFFC or prison; we have to be proud of our achievements."

The list of grantees includes: Girls Get Equal Nigeria, the Special Physically Challenged Care Foundation, Tomorrow is a Girl Initiative, and Halima Isah Usman Charity Foundation.

Others are the Open Knowledge Development Initiative, Spring of Hope for Girl Child Development, Access to Learning and School (Atlas) Initiative, and Street Mentors Network.

Plan International has been in Nigeria for the past 10 years impacting the lives of children, girls, women, and boys across the country.