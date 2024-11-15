Nigeria: Former Niger Senator Tasks Govs to Emulate Bago in Food Security, Road Construction, Good Governance

Abuja — Former Niger State first lady and senator representing Niger-South senatorial district from 2007-2015, Zainab Kure, has called on all state governors to emulate their Niger State counterpart, Mohammed Umaru Bago in agriculture and food security, construction of roads, education and good governance.

Kure who made the call yesterday in Abuja at the unveiling and public presentation of the magazine-"The Making of a New Niger State" by the Director- General of Advocates for Good Governance and Humanity (Renewed Hope), Zainab Ibrahim, said the gesture and initiative of the governor considering the crops already harvested is worthy of commendation and worth emulating.

Serving as mother of the day at the programme which was also in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, Kure revealed that her acceptance to grace the occasion even though as a member of the opposing People's Democratic Party (PDP) is in support of Bago's good governance skills and with dividends that will be appreciated by all irrespective of party affiliations.

Tagging him the 'farmer governor', the former senator who reiterated that this is not about sycophancy but in giving honour to whom it is due, Kure said she has no option but to be proud of Bago and to encourage him to do better for the betterment of the state.

According to her: "As at weekend, the maize that was harvested as a result of Niger food intervention is so massive and impressive that certainly by the time such gestures get to the level that it will get to, it is not going to benefit only people of the APC, but everyone. Already, he has said that he is the governor of the APC, but for all the people of the state.

"The organizer of this event can feature other states and if a woman can do this in which she is only an advocate of good governance, and is not portraying what is been done for the sake of it, but to make those in government to be on their toes, I believe that by the time Gov. Bago sees this, other governors will know that people are watching and observing what they are doing and how they are doing it. They will also scale up at what their performances are.

"You should be able to take this initiative to all the state government and even to the national level so that we can at least see that they are doing and so that they can be much more recognised" she added.

In her address, the DG, Advocates for Good Governance and Humanity, Zainab Ibrahim, said the launch of the compendium of the governor's achievements, highlights shared goals for Nigeria and Niger state's growth as the state is the largest in Nigeria in land mass and with a rich cultural heritage.

She noted that key achievements of the Bago administration include mechanized agriculture which includes introduction of modern farming techniques and machinery, agro-based industries for stimulating economic growth, land preparation with over 500,000 hectares of land for cultivation and personal farming initiative with the cultivation of 104 hectares of farmland, thereby demonstrating commitment to agricultural development.

She said look at the President's eight critical areas of focus which include food security, poverty eradication, economic growth, job creation, access to capital security rule of law and anti- corruption, Bago's commitment to expanding the state's economy through strategic foreign partnerships resonates with that of the president.

She said the magazine which is a compilation of socioeconomic blueprints tailored towards lifting Nigeria and Nigerians out of deep-rooted stagnation and down turn is inclined to supporting sub-national governments and governors whose activities align with the aims and objectives of the of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Nigerian government.

She said "Gov. Bago has prepared over 500,000 hectares of land for cultivation across Niger South Senatorial District and has cultivated 104 hectares of his farm, demonstrating his commitment to agricultural development.

"His vision extends beyond agriculture. He has also made significant strides in education and has implemented sustainable repayment plans to clear examination fees and debts and prevent result withholdings."

Meanwhile, Advocates For Good Governance And Humanity (Renewed Hope) is a nonpartisan, non-governmental organization dedicated to championing the cause of good governance, human dignity, and sustainable development.