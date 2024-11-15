Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints DGs for Three Agencies, Daniel Bwala As Spokesperson

The Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media, Daniel Bwala, is a lawyer and notable public affairs analyst.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three Nigerians as directors-general of various agencies and one special adviser on Public Communications and Media.

The new appointees are:

(1) Olawale Olopade -- Director-General, National Sports Commission

(2) Abisoye Fagade -- Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism

(3) Adebowale Adedokun -- Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement

(4) Daniel Bwala -- Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications (State House)

Mr Olopade, the new Director-General of the National Sports Commission, is a sports administrator with many years of experience in the sector.

He served as commissioner of youth and sports in Ogun State and was chairman of the local organising committee of the 2024 National Sports Festival.

The new Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Abisoye Fagade, is a marketing communication professional. He is the founder and managing director of Sodium Brand Solutions.

Mr Adedokun, the new helmsman of the Bureau of Public Procurement, was the director of Research/Training and Strategic Planning at the bureau before his appointment.

The Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media, Daniel Bwala, is a lawyer and notable public affairs analyst.

The president enjoins the newly appointed officers to discharge their duties with dedication, patriotism, and excellence.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 14, 2024