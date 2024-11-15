South Africa: Police Urge Illegal Miners Still Underground to Resurface

The South African Police Service's (SAPS) Operation Vala Umgodi task team in the North West province has reiterated the call to those illegal miners who are still underground in the Stilfontein area, to return to the surface.

In line with safeguarding lives, the SAPS and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have allowed for water and food to be delivered to those underground so that they can safely resurface.

The police and other safety officials will remain in place in the North West until all illegal miners resurface and are arrested.

The SAPS, in a statement, called on the illegal miners to resurface so that they can get relevant help or aid, including any medical attention that may be required.

"We appeal to the community in the area to allow the police space to do their job. The SAPS will not allow criminality to thrive," the police said.

To date, more than 1000 individuals have resurfaced from the illegal mining activities and officials said efforts are ongoing to ensure that those who remain underground resurface.

"Today, only three illegal miners have resurfaced. The SAPS will continue to stamp the authority of the state without fear or favour," the police said.

This week, Cabinet commended the police on work done to clamp down on illegal mining in the North West.