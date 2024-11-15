South Africa: Operation Vala Umgodi Task Team Urges Illegal Miners to Adhere to the Call By Police to Resurface

press release

The Operation Vala Umgodi task team in North West continues to call upon those illegal miners, who are still underground in the Stilfontein area, to return to the surface.

In line with safeguarding lives, the SAPS and SANDF have allowed for water and food to be delivered to those underground so that they can safely resurface. Police and other safety officials will remain in place in the North West until all illegal miners resurface and are arrested.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) call on these illegal miners to resurface so that they can get relevant help or aid, including any medical attention that may be required. We appeal to the community in the area to allow the police space to do their job. The SAPS will not allow criminality to thrive.

To date, more than 1,000 individuals have resurfaced from illegal mining activities, and efforts are ongoing to ensure that those who remain underground resurface. Today, only three illegal miners have resurfaced. The SAPS will continue to stamp the authority of the state without fear or favour.