Liberia: Massacre Survivors Condemn Lewis Brown's UN Nomination

The Liberia Massacre Survivors Association (LIMASA) has voiced its objection to the nomination of Ambassador Lewis Brown as Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. The organization is urging President Joseph Boakai to reconsider this decision and withdraw the nomination.

As part of a shakeup in the Liberian diplomatic sector, President Boakai recently nominated Ambassador Brown to the UN Permanent Mission. Brown had previously held this position from 2016 under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration until his recall by former President George Weah in 2018.

It has been reported that Madam Sirleaf recommended Brown for the post after being consulted by the Boakai administration on strategies to secure Liberia a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council. Sources indicate that Sirleaf endorsed Brown due to his extensive experience at the UN and his familiarity with its operations.

However, the Ambassador reportedly has a history of associating with violence as he served as a high ranking member of jailed ex-President Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) that, through a civil rebellion, ravaged the country and killed hundreds of thousands of people. After Taylor's election to the Liberian presidency, Brown held the position of National Security Advisor to the President until his departure from office in 2003.

It is against this backdrop that LIMASA, a group dedicated to advocating for victims and survivors, believes that appointing individuals facing allegations of war crimes compromises the pursuit of justice and accountability.

The organization has expressed concern over the nomination's implications for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court. LIMASA emphasizes that such a nomination contradicts the President's efforts to seek approval for prosecuting alleged war criminals.

"The appointment of an alleged war criminal to represent Liberia at the United Nations is a deliberate ploy to undermine the quest for justice and accountability and brings to question the President's sincerity over the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court," the association said in a strongly worded statement recently. "It is paradoxical and betraying to have President Boakai requesting the approval and support of the United Nations to prosecute alleged war criminals in Liberia and at the same time nominating a notable alleged war criminal who is one of those indicted by the TRC for prosecution to coordinate such effort at the United Nations," LIMASA asserts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association highlights the perceived insensitivity of the nomination towards war victims and survivors, who continue to suffer from the actions of Mr. Brown and his past affiliations.

"This nomination only points to the President's insensitivity to the plight and welfare of the thousands of war victims and survivors who continue to live in destitute and misery as a result of the actions of Mr. Brown and his NPFL and other factions," the statement said.

LIMASA is calling upon the Liberian Senate and the United States Government to withhold confirmation and Diplomatic Entry Visas for Mr. Brown, stating that America and the United Nations should not harbor individuals accused of war crimes.

"We are therefore urging the Liberian Senate and the United States Government to deny Mr. Brown confirmation and Diplomatic Entry Visa as America and the United Nations should not be a haven for alleged war Criminals," the statement said.