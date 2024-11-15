Congo-Kinshasa: Lobito Atlantic Railway Reinforces Transport Capacity with New Wagons

press release

Lobito — The Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR) has taken an important step this week towards strengthening its transport capacity with the arrival in Lobito, Angola, of the first batch of 275 new container wagons purchased from Galison Manufacturing in South Africa.

This strategic investment into new wagons is part of LAR's expansion and modernization plan over the next three years. The wagons include a modern pneumatic braking system and light steel structure, contributing to safer and more efficient transport operations.

The new wagons, weighing 13.5 tons and with a load capacity of up to 60.5 tons, are designed to each carry one 40-foot container or two 20-foot containers, offering logistical flexibility to LAR and its customers' operations. These wagons will reinforce LAR's ability to increase the volume and capacity of the railway for commercial cargoes in the coming years.

The arrival of this batch of wagons is the first of a series of weekly deliveries expected from now until 2026, progressively expanding LAR's fleet. This investment highlights LAR's commitment to modern and safe equipment, aligned with its growth plan and the need to respond to market demand.