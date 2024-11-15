Liberia: Mr. President, Stop Shielding Abdullah Kamara - Fight Corruption Fairly

editorial

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's inconsistent approach to corruption is not only hypocritical but damaging to Liberia's fight for accountability and good governance. While he swiftly suspends officials like the Commissioner-General of the Liberia Immigration Service over alleged misconduct, he inexplicably shields Mr. Abdullah Kamara, Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), despite serious accusations against him. Kamara has been implicated in a scandal involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in unaccounted funds, yet he remains untouched in his position of power. This glaring inconsistency casts doubt on the President's commitment to genuine accountability, suggesting that political favoritism outweighs principles.

The recent dismissals of the entire leadership of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency and the suspension of Mr. Stephen H. J. Zargo, Commissioner-General of the Liberia Immigration Service, reflect a willingness to act--when it serves the administration's narrative. However, Mr. Kamara remains protected, despite being implicated by the nation's supreme audit body for receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars without proper documentation or accountability. This double standard raises urgent questions about the President's motives.

Speculation is rife that Kamara's financial misconduct may have contributed to Boakai's campaign, rendering him "untouchable" in the eyes of the administration. Such perceptions of hypocrisy undermine the President's credibility and cast a long shadow over his anti-corruption agenda.

The audit report reveals that significant sums were funneled to Kamara's company, TAMMA Corporation, without adherence to procurement protocols or documentation. According to the General Auditing Commission (GAC), payments totaling L$262,844,500 and US$450,000 were made to TAMMA Corporation and 231 Data Incorporated during a politically sensitive period. The absence of signed contracts or project documentation for these disbursements is not a mere oversight--it signals a systemic failure that demands urgent correction.

By allowing Kamara to remain at the helm of the LTA amid these serious allegations, President Boakai sends a dangerous message: that accountability is selectively enforced based on political alliances, not ethical standards. Such actions erode the foundation of good governance and invite further corruption within public institutions.

The President's approach--swift action against certain officials while conveniently ignoring Kamara--suggests a troubling pattern. Instead of rooting out corruption, this administration appears more interested in replacing one set of compromised officials with loyalists. This behavior not only erodes public confidence but threatens Liberia's socio-political stability.

To restore faith in governance, President Boakai must act now. Suspending Mr. Kamara and launching a comprehensive investigation into TAMMA Corporation and 231 Data Incorporated is not just advisable; it is imperative. Liberians deserve to know that leaders are held accountable regardless of their connections or status.

If the President fails to act decisively, it will only confirm suspicions that his anti-corruption campaign is nothing more than a façade--a tool for political maneuvering rather than a true commitment to justice and integrity. The time for action is now. President Boakai must prove his administration's dedication to reform by tackling these critical issues head-on. Anything less is a betrayal of the trust placed in him by the Liberian people.