Liberia: EPA Official Stresses Climate and Security Link in National Climate Plans

Baku — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia is advocating for the inclusion of climate change and security considerations in the country's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs). This initiative is being presented at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Conference of Parties Twenty-Ninth Session (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Mr. Arthur R.M. Becker, the Head of Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) at the EPA, presented this advocacy during a United Nations Development Program (UNDP) side event on November 12, 2024. He emphasized that integrating various elements can effectively address climate-related challenges, particularly in regions affected by conflict and instability.

Mr. Becker explained that climate change can exacerbate existing tensions and contribute to social and economic instability, making it essential for Liberia's climate policies to consider factors relating to peace and security."Integrating climate, peace, and security perspectives into NDCs and NAPs is crucial for tackling the complex challenges posed by climate change, especially in conflict-affected areas," he stated.

He further emphasized that environmental issues can deplete resources, exacerbate conflicts, and disrupt social stability. Countries that are experiencing or emerging from conflict often focus on immediate security needs rather than long-term climate strategies. However, ignoring the connection between climate adaptation and peacebuilding may result in ineffective policies that fail to address underlying vulnerabilities. "The close relationship between environmental degradation, resource scarcity, and social unrest emphasizes the need to understand how climate impacts peace and security," Mr. Becker highlighted.

He emphasized that aligning climate actions with peacebuilding efforts can enhance social resilience and promote stability. He urged the Liberian government to ensure that adaptation measures are in line with development goals, which would contribute to long-term peace and stability.

"To achieve this, it is essential to engage a diverse range of stakeholders--from local communities to civil society and government agencies--to include the perspectives of those most affected by climate change and conflict," he advocated. This inclusive approach would foster a more effective planning process.

Mr. Becker outlined specific steps for integrating climate and security considerations into Liberia's climate plans. He called on the government to invest in data collection to better understand the connections between climate vulnerabilities and conflict risks. This includes monitoring how weather patterns affect resource availability and community dynamics. He also recommended explicitly including peacebuilding goals in Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) to address both environmental and social needs.

Furthermore, he suggested establishing frameworks for monitoring the effectiveness of integrated climate and peacebuilding approaches. "It is crucial to track not only environmental outcomes but also social indicators related to peace and stability," Mr. Becker emphasized.

While acknowledging the challenges that Liberia and other countries may face in mainstreaming climate and security considerations into their NDCs and NAPs, he noted that cultural attitudes toward environmental issues can sometimes hinder recognition of the link between environmental degradation and social unrest. Additionally, international agreements like the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) may complicate cooperation due to differing priorities and geopolitical tensions.

To assist countries in taking practical steps, Mr. Becker recommended building capacity, developing guiding frameworks, ensuring policy integration across sectors, setting up monitoring systems, and securing international support. "Countries need to understand their specific contexts, identify risks, and develop effective strategies to integrate climate and security considerations," he concluded.