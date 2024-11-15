Africa: French-Speaking African Nations Bartering Natural Resources for Russian Arms

Moscow — At the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in the southern coastal city of Sochi, seeking to deepen political and business ties with African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his message and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his powerful speech underlined Russia's security support to fight terrorism and extremism across Africa.

As Russia has expressed readiness to provide security it signed documents on military cooperation with African countries, according to media reports emerging from the first Russia-Africa ministerial conference held on 9-10 November 2024.

Setting long-term security alliances

In his message, Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the continuity in providing comprehensive assistance to African partners across a wide range of sectors. This includes supporting sustainable development, combating terrorism and extremism in Africa.

On his side, Lavrov also stressed the determination to intensify cooperation in the fight against terrorism and address other new security challenges in Africa, according to a statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

"We confirm readiness to establish a permanent Russian-African dialogue mechanism at the highest level, which will contribute to building peace, stability and security, as well as coordinating efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, address environmental problems, as well as issues related to food and information security," the document posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website said.

Russia's military assistance will be in exchange for full access to raw materials and exploiting natural resources, training military specialists and supply of military equipment and weaponry. Russia's relations with Africa have been strengthening in multifaceted directions over the past few years. Its influence has grown too significantly as authorities demonstrated steps to help Africa struggle against western dominance especially in the emerging multipolarity architecture in this present world.

It is not a hidden fact that Russia earns revenue by increasing exports, including military equipment and weaponry to Africa. It exports grains, oil and gas. And therefore, several agreements signed would allow Russia to have a full access to exploring natural resources in exchange for its military assistance, as these African countries face financial difficulties. Russia has signed bilateral military-technical cooperation agreements with more than 20 African countries.

Challenges arising from security alliances

Given the persistent complex nature of conflicts in Africa and within the local conditions, the African Union Security Commission, Regional Organizations and related specialized security agencies, after exhaustively review and discussions during high meeting, offered strong recommendations.

In the past, African leaders, for example, AUC Moussa Faki Mahamat, South African Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwandan Paul Kagame shared the same position with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, that dealing with existing conflicts and disputes on the continent, it is necessary to mobilize collective efforts to resolve them and "must be confined to this continent and quarantined from the contamination of non-African interference."

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders, at the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) held in Addis Ababa, further highlighted their opinions and perspectives which have been related to the backyard by the Francophones. Developments in these conflict-infested countries have negatively been affected, with millions of people displaced and ultimately pushed into abject poverty.

Until today, Africa's peace-building processes have remarkably been complicated by external forces, largely imposing their aspirations to exploit natural resources and, to a greater extent, influencing internal policies which shape the future directions in those countries. In the long-run, Africa's illusive dream of unity makes the future uncertain.

Defeating terrorism through multilateral cooperation

Leading discussions at the United Nations Security Council on challenges posed by increasing terrorism cum extremism and mechanism to eradicate the scourge across Africa, Mozambican Filipe Jacinto Nyusi unreservedly shared his country's unique experiences, progressive approach and success story with the gathering in New York.

Citing the 2022 Global Terrorism Index, Nyusi reported that some 48 per cent of terrorism-related deaths occurred in Africa, while the Sahel is the "new epicentre" of terrorist attacks. He highlighted the fact African countries, the AU and regional organizations on the continent - such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the West African bloc ECOWAS, and its East African counterpart, IGAD - have accumulated years of experience in conflict resolution.

For example, the regional security force, the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), has achieved remarkable success in fighting terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Nyusi, very outspoken, shared valuable experiences about the use of well-constituted regional military force for enforcing peace and security in Mozambique. Creating regional military forces to fight threats of terrorism will absolutely not require bartering the entire gold or diamond mines (natural resources) for the purchase of military equipment from external countries. Filipe Nyusi's sentiments were about Russia's security partnership with Africa, especially French-speaking African countries.

Russia's military diplomacy

The South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), a policy think tank, has published a special report on Russia-Africa. The report titled - Russia's Private Military Diplomacy in Africa: High Risk, Low Reward, Limited Impact - says that Russia's renewed interest in Africa is driven by its quest for global power status. Few expect Russia's security engagement to bring peace and development to countries with which it has security partnerships.

While Moscow's opportunistic use of private military diplomacy has allowed it to gain a strategic foothold in partner countries successfully, the lack of transparency in interactions, the limited scope of impact and the high financial and diplomatic costs exposes the limitations of the partnership in addressing the peace and development challenges of African host countries, the report says.

Overcoming the multidimensional problems, especially extremism and terrorism, facing Libya, Sudan, Somali, Mali, and the Central African Republic (CAR) will require comprehensive peace and development strategies that include conflict resolution and peacebuilding, state-building, security sector reform, and profound political reforms to improve governance and the rule of law - not to mention sound economic planning critical for attracting foreign direct investment needed to spur economic growth.

AU Agenda 2063 and continental security

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the entire international community have expressed collective concerns about any use of private mercenary forces, instead strongly suggested the use of well-constituted regional forces approved by regional blocs or organizations, and the nation's respective legislative bodies and approval by the executive organs as a means of addressing conflicts in Africa.

During the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU), under the chairmanship of Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat, held in Addis Ababa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, interestingly used the phrase - "African solutions to African problems" - seven times during his speech delivered on February 18.

By emphasizing local balanced or combined solutions, regional organizations become valuable players and their active involvement will steadily enhance continental legitimacy and the dynamics of traditional governance.

Within the context of growing complexities of world's geopolitical changes, Abiy Ahmed offered objective suggestions including the fact that addressing existing conflicts and disputes with commitment and in practical terms on the continent, it is absolutely necessary to mobilize collective efforts to resolve them and, most importantly, it "must be confined to the continent and quarantined from the contamination of non-African interference."

The African Union is headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Its vision is focused on an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.

It has designed a continental development programme, referred to as the AU Agenda 2063, which is Africa's development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over a 50-year period.

Kester Kenn Klomegah focuses on current geopolitical changes, foreign relations and economic development-related questions in Africa with external countries. Most of his well-resourced articles are reprinted in several reputable foreign media.

