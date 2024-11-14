Eritrea Participated in Russia-Africa Conference

Asmara, 14 November 2024 - Mr. Petros Tsegay, Eritrea's Ambassador to the Russian Federation, represented Eritrea at the first Russia-Africa Conference held in Sochi, Russia, on 8 and 9 November.

In his message to the conference, President Vladimir Putin highlighted that African states are confidently gaining political and economic influence, affirming themselves as one of the significant pillars of the multipolar world order. He emphasized that African nations are playing an increasingly important role in shaping the international community's decisions on key regional and global issues.

Mr. Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, stated that the conference was convened following the decision made at last year's Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg. He explained that the aim is to expand political and trade relations between African countries and Russia.

Mr. Lavrov also stressed that Russia places great importance on strengthening its traditionally friendly relations with African partners, emphasizing true equality, adherence to international law, and the absence of discrimination, coercion, or sanctions pressure.

The conference was attended by 1,500 representatives from 54 countries, including 45 Ministers.