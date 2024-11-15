Africa: Vervelife - Africa's Largest Fitness Party Concludes 7th Edition On a High Note

Leading payment card and digital token brand, Verve, has successfully concluded the seventh edition of VerveLife, Africa's largest fitness party, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a healthy lifestyle among Africans.

The grand finale, which held at Landmark Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted thousands of fitness enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond.

This year's VerveLife 7.0 continued to build on Verve's mission to create a fitness-conscious culture across Africa.

The event provided a vibrant platform for fitness enthusiasts, wellness experts, and community members to unite in a shared commitment to healthy living.

Since its inception, VerveLife has been a dedicated space for wellness conversations and activities, encouraging a proactive approach to health.

VerveLife 7.0 featured an impressive lineup of notable fitness personalities from Africa and around the world.

Among those who lent their expertise were Nigerian dance and fitness icon -Kaffy, renowned fitness expert- Kemen, South African fitness star- Queenfitnass, one of Kenya's top fitness coaches - Alvin Lee, and global fitness icon- Ulisses. Nkululeko Dlamini, a.k.aThe King of Squats also joined the roster, underscoring Verve's dedication to engaging its cardholders in their wellness journeys.

Speaking of the event's success, Mitchell Elegbe, Group CEO, Interswitch, shared insights on VerveLife's mission and the platform's remarkable growth.

He said, "Seven years ago, we launched VerveLife to connect with Nigerians through fitness, a passion we saw resonate with people across the country.

"With each year, VerveLife has grown in scale and attendance, demonstrating a shared desire for spaces where people can come together to exercise, build resilience, and celebrate wellness.

"This year's event emphasized the strength and community that wellness fosters, especially during challenging times. Together, we will emerge stronger."

The success of the VerveLife 7.0 event which had multiple stops across cities including Asaba, Uyo, Enugu, Ibadan, Abuja, Kampala and Nairobi, with the final stop in Lagos, was amplified by partnerships with leading brands, including global sportswear giant adidas, as well as Aquafina, Pocari Sweat, and Hygeia.

These collaborations enriched the event, providing attendees with exclusive products and services that enhanced the fitness-focused experience.

The event concluded with a thrilling electrifying afterparty. Afrobeats star 9ice, energized the crowd with his popular hits. The atmosphere remained electrified with performances from Alternate Sound, one of Nigeria's top live bands, along with appearances by notable celebrities like DO2DTUN, Kie Kie, Tobi Bakare, Waje and performances by DJ Tobi Peter, DJ Xray, Maze x Mxtreme, and DJ Tgarbs, delivering a memorable end to VerveLife 7.0.

As Verve continues to expand its reach, VerveLife remains its flagship fitness initiative, inspiring healthier lifestyles across the continent and reinforcing Verve's vision of a wellness-oriented Africa.