Nigeria: Securing Nigeria's Infrastructure Through Innovation, Tailor-Made Solutions

In a world grappling with an ever-evolving landscape of security threats, Advonics Services Nigeria Limited has emerged as a leader in high-tech security solutions tailored to address Nigeria's unique infrastructural security needs. Precious Ugwuzor writes that its commitment to protecting Nigeria's infrastructure remains resilient against current and future threats

Founded in 2003, Advonics Services Nigeria Limited initially provided home automation services, but over the past 21 years, it has evolved into one of Nigeria's most trusted and innovative security firms.

Today, Advonics plays a crucial role in safeguarding critical national infrastructure across sectors like aviation, maritime, transportation, and logistics. The company's commitment to excellence and investment in cutting-edge technology have cemented its reputation as a key player in securing Nigeria's economic and social lifelines.

Track Record of Pioneering Solutions

Advonics made a significant impact in 2019 when the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced its acquisition of the EI-LS1525 Liquid Security Inspection System. This pioneering liquid explosive detection system, the first of its kind in Africa, allows for the accurate identification of hazardous liquids in sealed containers, enhancing airport security protocols. The deployment of such technology underscores Advonics's commitment to deploying innovative solutions that go beyond conventional security methods to address Nigeria's infrastructure vulnerabilities.

The EI-LS1525 system utilizes computed tomography scans to distinguish liquids like water, alcohol, and sulfuric acid, a capability that strengthens preventive measures against terrorism and other security risks at airports. With this solution, Advonics not only elevated airport security but also streamlined the passenger experience by reducing clearance wait times for liquid gels, medications, and other substances.

According to Emmanuel Egboh, CEO of Advonics, the installation of this liquid explosive detection system marked a breakthrough for security in Nigeria and across Africa. "The whole of Africa can actually trail behind the country for this," he said, emphasising Advonics's commitment to pioneering security solutions for Nigeria and the continent.

Ensuring Safety Across Nigeria's Transportation Infrastructure

Advonics's contributions extend far beyond airports. In collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Transportation and Aviation, the company has provided critical security systems for railway terminals and national borders. This partnership reflects Nigeria's increasing focus on protecting its transportation infrastructure from threats ranging from smuggling and drug trafficking to terrorism.

One of Advonics's flagship solutions in this area is the Z Portal for Trucks and Cargo, a high-throughput, drive-through inspection system that uses multiple X-ray technologies to deliver up to six images of a truck or cargo container. This system is designed to detect contraband and dangerous items even in high-traffic locations. Advonics has deployed these systems at critical entry points, ensuring quick and accurate inspection of large trucks, buses, and cargo containers without compromising the flow of commerce.

The company's investment in infrastructure protection technology also includes large tunnel x-ray security systems like the EI-110110DV. This advanced scanner offers dual-view capabilities, providing security personnel with both horizontal and vertical images, which are crucial for inspecting large luggage and bulky items where contraband might otherwise go undetected. These systems are pivotal for maintaining a secure environment within Nigeria's transportation hubs.

Bolstering Border Security and Maritime Surveillance

Nigeria's ports and borders are critical to national security and economic growth, making them prime targets for criminal activities, including smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and piracy.

Advonics has been instrumental in securing these vital areas with advanced scanning and detection equipment. Its Falcon Screening Technology, for example, is tailored to screen people, handbags, and cabin-sized luggage for explosives, thereby enhancing security at border crossings and checkpoints.

In the maritime sector, Advonics has introduced a cutting-edge drone solution equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and thermal imaging capabilities to inspect power lines and pipelines. This system offers real-time surveillance and can detect anomalies, such as leaks or breaches, that may signal potential sabotage or safety issues.

The deployment of this technology is a testament to Advonics's commitment to adopting innovative solutions that not only detect immediate threats but also maintain the integrity of critical infrastructure in the long term.

Comprehensive Solutions for Modern Security Challenges

Advonics's offerings cover a vast array of security needs, from narcotics detection to threat interception. The G-SCAN PRO LDS 4500-G portable detector and the Itemiser 5X explosive trace detection system, both developed in partnership with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), are two of the most advanced solutions available.

The Itemiser 5X, in particular, is recognized for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making it an ideal solution for explosive and narcotics detection at airports, train stations, and commercial facilities.

A significant part of Advonics's success in securing infrastructure is its dedication to staying ahead of modern security challenges. The company's 3D Millimetre Wave Scanner, for example, uses AI-based image recognition and millimeter-wave imaging technology to scan individuals non-invasively for concealed metal and non-metal contraband.

This technology significantly reduces security personnel's reliance on manual pat-downs, thereby respecting privacy while ensuring public safety.

Securing Sensitive Sites with Perimeter Protection

Beyond detection and scanning, Advonics has taken proactive steps to secure sensitive sites through robust perimeter protection solutions. The company's Barrier and Bollard System provides an essential layer of defense by controlling access to high-security areas.

Engineered to withstand high-impact forces, these systems are integrated with access control technology for automated operation. They can be customized to fit various environmental requirements, offering protection while blending seamlessly with surroundings to minimise visual disruption.

This type of flexibility is vital for adapting security measures to the unique needs of each site, whether it's an airport, government facility, or energy installation.

A Commitment to Training and Quality Service

Advonics's commitment to security extends to its approach to service and training. With a network of over 1,000 Certified Field Service Technicians, the company provides comprehensive technical support and maintenance services to ensure its equipment performs at peak efficiency. Its team of experienced specialists is trained to resolve technical issues swiftly and offer guidance on safe, effective operation of security systems.

The company also offers training programs tailored to operators and maintenance personnel, covering essential topics like safety procedures, product operation, and troubleshooting. This commitment to personnel training ensures that Advonics's systems are operated to the highest standards, providing customers with the confidence that their infrastructure is secured by both cutting-edge technology and skilled operators.

Recognised Excellence in Security and Quality

Advonics's dedication to securing Nigeria's infrastructure has not gone unnoticed. Recently, the company was honored as the Best World Quality Security & Safety Products & Services Company in Africa at the 9th African Quality Achievement Awards (AQAA).

This award, presented by the African Quality Congress, highlights companies that excel in quality management and innovation. Advonics was recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality and for delivering creative security solutions that address complex challenges.

Building a Safer Future for Nigeria

With its extensive range of solutions and its commitment to quality, Advonics Services Nigeria Limited has set a high standard for security in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. From advanced scanning systems and drone-based inspections to perimeter protection and training, the company has left an indelible mark on the nation's security landscape.

Advonics's commitment to staying at the forefront of security technology ensures that Nigeria's infrastructure remains resilient against current and future threats. By partnering global technology leaders and investing in both equipment and personnel, the company has shown that it is not only prepared to face today's security challenges but also poised to lead Nigeria into a safer, more secure future.

In a time when infrastructure security is paramount to economic growth and national stability, Advonics's dedication to excellence and innovation stands as a model for securing the assets and people of Nigeria. Through its pioneering technologies and holistic approach, Advonics continues to protect the foundations upon which Nigeria's progress is built.

