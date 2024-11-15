Nigeria: Demyhealth Provides Nigerians With More Healthcare Options Through Genomic Research Programs

Precious Ugwuzor

Leading healthcare technology company, whose goal is to advance precision medicine, DNA testing and scientific research capabilities in Africa has announced the addition of a state-of-the-art, 16-channel genetic sequencer to its molecular laboratories, as part of its efforts at transforming the nation's molecular diagnostic and precision medicine space.

It also unveiled new DNA sequencing facility at its Head office in Abuja and opened two new branch offices in Lagos Island and Main land.

The new offering represents part of the company's responses to growing demands for a wide range ofgenomic and sequencing services in the nation's healthcare and life science space, consolidating its rich pedigree as a trailblazer in these spaces.

Expressing the company's delight at the introduction of the new offering, the Chairman / CEO, DemyHealth, Dr. Emeka Obiodunukwe, described the addition of the open sequencing platform (a rare of its kind), as marking a significant milestone in the Nigerian molecular diagnostic industry.

Addressing Media men on the benefits of the cutting edge technology at an event to unveil the Lagos Island branch office, situated in Lekki Phase 1, Dr. Obiodunukwe stated that, besides handling simultaneous analysis of 192 paternity samples at once, increasing testing capacity, and reducing turnaround times, the new offering has drastically cut down the price and overall turnaround time of paternity test and sequencing services to about three days, in Nigeria.

The open system, noted Emeka Obiodunukwe is well suited for scientific interrogation which allows for greater flexibility for research and targeted sequencing capabilities. "It also houses an advanced software for data interpretation, which enables faster and more accurate results," he added.

Of another huge importance to the industry, will be making available the best priced sequencing services to previously underserved said Dr. Obiodunukwe while stressing that "This will greatly impact education in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa scientific community, equipping researchers in our institutions with the right tools to advance learning and discovery thereby enabling Africa contribute its quota globally".

The DemyHealth boss stated further that the new technology provides the company the opportunity to expand its molecular testing services to include more genetic disorders, cancers, and companion diagnostics.

Also of interest to the Health industry, "It is designed to revolutionize infectious disease testing by offering sequencing services for culture negative samples inclinical setting, and close the medical testing gap in Nigeria and West Africa," he added.

According to him, the company had, since its inception,tested over 50,000 molecular samples, set up over 60 molecular laboratories in the country, and in 2018, given the opportunity by the Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Nigeria (SOGHIN) to present at its conference, how it was able to close the Hepatitis C genotype testing gap in the country.

"We were one of the first centers in Nigeria to install Automated Nucleic Acid Extractor in 2018. This equipment enabled us to cut down the turnaround time for HBV, HCV, HIV viral loads, HPV DNA, and other molecular tests to 2 - 3 days," he added.

Dr. Obiodunukwe and his team also believed the company's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in the country can be seen in its achievements in the Nigerian molecular diagnostic industry, genomic medicinespace, and paternity testing services, noting that the addition of the Sequencing instrument to its molecular laboratory, positions it, for continued innovation and excellence in molecular diagnostics, and others.

Meanwhile, the Head of Molecular lab department at DemyHealth, Mr. Casmir Ali identified experience, technology advantage, satisfaction and pricing among others, as some of the factors that separate DemyHealthSequencing and DNA Paternity testing services from others, making its paternity results at par with DDC USA, and Alphabiolab UK.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On experience, Casmir Ali noted that the company's combined experience of over a decade in molecular testing and extensive product knowledge in the field, plays a key role in its equipment and reagent selection.

"Our brand of genetic Analyzers is the world's first 8 colourgenetic analyzer and one of the most technologically advanced in the market. Our aim at closing the globalbiological data gap with the much-talked about missing African data, its impact, and possible limitation in achieving precision medicine, are some of those factors we believe that set us apart from the rest," Ali added.

Dr. Tony Mpkolulu, diagnostic radiologist at Lake Medical Imaging, Leesburg, Florida, United States lauds the DemyHealth initiative, noting "it will close the gap in the Nigerian medical research and diagnostic space".