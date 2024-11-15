Nigeria: Government College Ughelli, Novena, Emerge GCU Relays Winners

A dominant performance by fleet-footed sprint gazelle, Omamomo Oghenevwegba, ensured that hosts, Government College Ughelli emerge winners and overall champions of the Boys' Category of the sixth edition of the Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays 2024.

Whilst finishing third in the Boys 200m, behind St Louis School Sapele, Weyinmi Timothy and Novena Staff School Kwale, Chidi Praise Emmanuel, Omamomo anchored GCU's 4 X 100m and 4X400m Relays to emphatic victories, which ultimately delivered the triumph for the first time in six editions for the hosts.

Novena University Staff School picked the overall winners honours in the Girl's Category with podium placements in the Girl's 100m (2nd) 200m (1st) 4 x 100m (3rd) and 4 x400m (3rd).

The Victor Ludorum prize for the Best Boy athlete was carted home by Novena's Progress Odoghor, whilst the Victrix Ludorum prize for the Best Girl athlete was achieved by Ibagere Enifome of Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ughelli.

Next in sparkling performance at the annual inter-collegiate meeting was Novena's Edike Delight, who delighted the Technical Team from the Delta State Sports Commission with podium placement in both the 100m (2nd) and 200m(1st) in remarkably returned times as captured by the TimeTronics.

Erstwhile domineering force, Urhobo College, Effurum, placed first in the Girls' 4 x400m, while Oteri Secondary School picked the first position in the Girls' 4 x400m Relay

Of course, Government College Ughelli made a clean sweep of the Boy's 4 x 400m and 4 x 400m on a day the 6th edition of the annual GCU Relays came to a fitting and hitch-free finale.

Obvious discoveries from the 2024 edition will be Ibagere Enifome and Edike Delight for Girls as well as Progress Odoghor, Timothy Weyinmi and Omamomo Oghenevwegba for Boys.

President General Worldwide, GCUOBA, Chief Albert Akpomudje, SAN, was full of gratitude for the hugely successful outcome of the sixth edition and the future of the GCU Relays.

GCU Relays Ambassador, Olympian Ruks Bazunu, delivered a most professional and technical service in liaising with both the TimeTronics and NAATO officials.

The Bonfire, usually the toast of the visiting athletes climaxed the night of glitz, glamour and glory.

The GCU Relays are envisioned to progressively build and cement healthy interaction between Secondary Schools and students from different states of the Federation for the unity and progress of Nigeria.