Nigeria: Pshan 2024 - Celebrating Healthcare Excellence, Inspiring Change

In a night of glamour and inspiration, the 2024 Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, PSHAN, Annual Gala and Awards Night spotlighted the unsung heroes of Nigeria's healthcare sector, celebrating their groundbreaking achievements and unwavering dedication to improving healthcare outcomes. Writes MARY NNAH

The 2024 Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) Annual Gala and Awards Night was an unforgettable event, honouring individuals and organisations driving significant change in Nigeria's healthcare sector.

Held on Friday, October 25, 2024, at Civic Centre Lagos, the gala and awards night gathered key stakeholders from across the country - business leaders, government officials, global health experts, philanthropists, and NGOs who share a vision of improving health outcomes in Nigeria.

With strengthened partnerships and renewed commitments, PSHAN remains dedicated to driving positive change in Nigeria's healthcare system.

Surpassing last year's success, this year's event celebrated outstanding achievements in Nigerian healthcare.

Themed "Celebrating Excellence in Healthcare" was a remarkable celebration of excellence filled with inspiring speeches, delightful entertainment, and the recognition of individuals and organisations driving real change.

Speaking at the event, PSHAN MD/CEO, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe highlighted the significance of collaboration in building a trusted healthcare system, saying, "Tonight, we reflect on our journey with your support, driving healthcare equity and meaningful impact. We are honoured to acknowledge those who invested their time and resources in improving health outcomes in our nation. Your dedication inspires us and strengthens our commitment to a healthier Nigeria."

Professor Muhammad Ali, Hon. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, represented by Dr. Ayodeji Oluwole, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, LUTH; Koessan Kuawu, Deputy Representative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); and Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director of the MTN Foundation, took to the stage to deliver goodwill messages.

Dr. Amina Jane Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, delivered a special virtual address, emphasising the importance of universal health coverage in achieving SDG 3 and all the SDGs. She commended PSHAN's efforts, "The alliance has played a pivotal role in mobilising private sector resources to ensure equitable, quality, and affordable healthcare for all Nigerians."

Dr. Mohammed urged stakeholders to prioritise investments in service delivery, strengthen integration across governments, the private sector, and international partners, and harness the power of data and technology to track progress.

She noted further that noted that universal health coverage is a key to achieving SDG3 and all the SDGs, from poverty eradication to building peaceful and inclusive societies.

The keynote speech was delivered by Dr. Walter Mulombo, WHO Country Representative and Head of Mission to Nigeria, who looked back on PSHAN's progress, stating, "When it was founded some years ago, I'm sure we never imagined the scale of the results we're seeing today. PSHAN's journey proves that strategic collaboration is the way forward for sustainable healthcare development."

Speaking on behalf of the PSHAN Board of Directors, Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, talked about the organisation's inception and progress.

In her words, "Four people - Aliko Dangote; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Jim Ovia; and Sola David-Borha - came together with a shared idea: how can the private sector unite to address health issues and support the government?

Now, 10 years later, we are witnessing the impact of that vision, and it is only the beginning."

Another major milestone highlighted at the event was the achievements and efforts of the Adopt-A-Healthcare-Facility Programme (ADHFP), PSHAN's flagship initiative focused on creating and maintaining quality Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria.

This year, over 10 PHCs have been renovated as part of the ADHFP, alongside collaborations with international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

PSHAN's 2024 Annual Gala & Awards left a lasting impact, promoting stakeholder cooperation whilst setting a high standard for future events. As the curtains closed in the evening, the message was clear: progress is being made, but there is more to be done.

With strengthened partnerships and renewed commitments, PSHAN remains dedicated to driving positive change in Nigeria's healthcare system. The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) is a coalition of private sector leaders committed to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria. Through strategic initiatives, partnerships, and advocacy, PSHAN aims to create sustainable healthcare solutions that improve the well-being of all Nigerians.

The success of PSHAN's 2024 Annual Gala and Awards Night serves as proof of the power of collaboration in Nigeria's healthcare sector.

As stakeholders continue to work together, the country moves closer to achieving its healthcare goals. PSHAN remains at the forefront of this effort, driving innovation and progress in healthcare delivery.

As the healthcare landscape in Nigeria continues to evolve, events like the PSHAN Annual Gala and Awards Night serve as a reminder of the importance of collective action. By celebrating excellence in healthcare, PSHAN inspires others to strive for similar success, ultimately contributing to a healthier Nigeria where every citizen has access to quality healthcare.