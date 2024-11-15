Nigeria: Safelify Set to Enhance Travel Experience With New Product Offerings

A digital travel support firm, SafeLify International, is set to launch a one stop shop application aimed at enhancing users travel experience with an integrated user interface offering travel support services such as; on demand logistics, legal services, healthcare and hospitality, in Nigeria.

The Global CEO and Founder SafeLify International, Dr. Bisi Tofade, stated that the services are poised to restore the trust of travelers in Nigeria, increase investment opportunities and upscale the ease of travel for users.

With the brand already registered in the United States of America, and officially opened its Nigerian market in a virtual launch on November 9, 2024, Tofade explained that the product offerings are in keeping with international best standard.

"SafeLify is a technological company poised to respond to two major questions that travelers have which are security and safety. SafeLify has imagined all of those scenarios where a traveler would have an unplanned emergency, and has put together an array of global services that enhance travelers' experience.

"We've created an innovative and revolutionary suite of safety, legal, wellness and health packages that resonates with the needs of these individual travelers who come into the country.

"These include on-demand legal services, access to licensed medical professionals, access to home care services for persons in diaspora, specialized logistics assistance and events planning, and dedicated airport navigation support," Tofade said.

He shared that to further serve the firm's expanding customers base, it is building alliances with more partners to ensure that customers across Nigeria as well as African can get access to its services.

On his part, Country Manager, SafeLify International, Mr. Adebayo Temenu, noted that to ensure data protection and security, the company is held by the highest data safety standard to ensure that customers' information remain confidential.

"We guarantee our users that their data collected in confidence will not be compromise. It is against our ethics. Our clients can be rest assured that we keep to the highest level of confidentiality."

Temenu added that it's registration with the Federal Government of America as well as registration with the state of Texas demonstrates it's commitment to deliver international best standard across its entire product ranges.