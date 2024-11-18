Nigeria: Tinubu Confers Nigeria's Second Highest National Honour On India's Prime Minister

17 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

The Indian PM arrived in Abuja Saturday evening for the bilateral agreement that Mr Tinubu said will enhance "mutual respects and a shared mission."

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Abuja.

The president announced this during the ongoing Nigeria-India bilateral relationship discussion at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The GCON is the second-highest national honour in Nigeria, second only to the GCFR which is mostly reserved for Nigeria's presidents.

Mr Modi arrived in Abuja Saturday evening for the bilateral agreement that Mr Tinubu said will enhance "mutual respects and a shared mission."

The Indian prime minister's visit to Nigeria is the first in almost two decades.On Sunday morning, the president formally welcomed Mr Modi to Aso Rock. The Indian National Anthem was played to honour him, followed by an honour parade by the Brigade of Guards.

Subsequently, the Nigerian National Anthem was sung and the visiting prime minister inspected the parade afterwards.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.