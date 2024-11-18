Nigeria: Zamfara Gov Canvasses Fairness As 14 Newly Elected LG Chairmen Are Sworn in

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the elected chairmen were sworn in on Sunday by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, at the old council chambers of the government house in Gusau.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has urged the newly elected local government chairmen in the state to prioritise the welfare of the people and ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of developmental projects. He spoke during the swearing in of the newly elected chairmen.

The Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) declared candidates of the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) as winners of all the local councils' chairmanship and councillorship elections held across the 14 LGAs in the State on Saturday.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the elected chairmen were sworn in on Sunday by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, at the old council chambers of the government house in Gusau.

The statement added that during the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Lawal commended the leadership of ZASIEC for organising free, fair, and credible elections.

The governor stressed that the ultimate goal of the local government system in Nigeria is to bring government closer to the people at the grassroots. "This is especially crucial at this time, as local government councils, as the third tier of government, are vital in complementing the initiatives of the present administration to rescue the state from socio-economic issues and the security challenges affecting all parts of the state.

"Therefore, there is a need for synergy between the State and Local Government Councils to accelerate development at the grassroots levels, which, in turn, will place the entire State on the trajectory of growth and prosperity.

"I urge you to see your election as a call to service by prioritising the welfare of your people and ensuring equity and fairness in the distribution of development projects. This should be achieved by leveraging various social investment programmes and other laudable initiatives introduced by the present administration to create employment opportunities for our teeming youths, make them productive, and curb the incessant crimes bedevilling the state. This can only be achieved when you embrace transparency, accountability, and prudence in managing public resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You must collaborate with the State Government, especially in light of the provisions of the 1999 constitution (as amended). The State Government will continue to collaborate with your councils to achieve our shared goals and build synergy for the development of our dear state."

Governor Lawal further urged the elected chairmen to engage with their communities actively. "You should establish effective channels of communication, which are essential in understanding the needs of the people you serve.

"Your leadership should embody compassion and inclusivity by ensuring that no segment of society is left behind. Particular attention should be given to the most vulnerable - women, children, people with special needs, and older people.

"Let me emphasize that you should not operate as separate entities from the State Government. You are an integral part of the machinery of governance. Therefore, you are expected to align your policies and programmes with the six (6) priority areas of the present administration: security, education, agriculture and food security, economic growth and development, health sector, and infrastructural development.

"In this regard, it is imperative that you foster a culture of transparency and accountability in all your dealings. Ensure that your financial records are meticulously kept and periodically audited. This will enhance the credibility of your administrations and build the people's confidence in your leadership."