Guinea Bissau: CPJ, Partners Urge Guinea-Bissau to Improve Press Freedom Ahead of UN Review

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined two other press freedom organizations in calling on authorities in Guinea-Bissau to accept and implement recommendations to improve its press freedom record at the country's January 2025 Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

The UPR is a peer review mechanism of the United Nations Human Rights Council, through which the human rights records of the Council's member states are reviewed every 4.5 years, and recommendations are made for improvement.

Since January 2020, authorities in Guinea-Bissau have undermined press freedom through physical and verbal attacks, arbitrary detention of journalists, and legal harassment, according to the October 2024 submission by CPJ, the local journalists' union (Sinjotecs), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

The three organizations recommend that Guinea-Bissau improve its press freedom record by investigating and ensuring accountability for past attacks on the press, ending arbitrary detentions and media shutdowns, repealing laws that criminalize journalism, and allowing the press to establish self-regulatory mechanisms.

The UPR submission is available in English here.