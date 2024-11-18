Nigeria: 58 Kidnapped Victims Rescued in Kaduna

The victims were, on Saturday, 16 November, handed over to the Kaduna State government by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa.

Operatives of the Nigerian Army in a joint operation have rescued 58 kidnapped victims from a bandit camp controlled by a notorious bandit leader, Janbros, in Kaduna State.

The victims were, on Saturday, 16 November, handed over to the Kaduna State government by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa.

According to a statement from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the victims comprised 35 males and 23 females.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Adamu Laka, explained that the victims were kidnapped from their homes and farmlands in Gayam, Sabon Layi, and Kwaga villages of Dan Musa LGA, Katsina State.

Mr Laka, a major general, further explained that preliminary investigations showed that the victims were kidnapped by suspected armed bandits under the command of Janbros.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Janbros was one of the bandit kingpins that took part in the abduction of more than 100 school children in Kuriga, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State.

"During the kidnap, the victims were made to trek for hundreds of kilometres through the thick forest of Birnin Gwari," the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Mr Laka to have said during the handing over of the victims to the government.

Mr Laka said a joint operation led by men of 1 Divison Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on 14 November rescued the victims.

He added: "Upon their rescue, the government provided them with all the necessary assistance required to stabilise them for subsequent handing over to ONSA for rehabilitation and immediate medical checkups, where they have been examined and six were admitted.

"The six admitted victims have recovered and joined us for subsequent handing over to their respective families," he said.

'No ransom paid'

The CDS, Mr Musa, a general, claimed that the rescue of the victims involved no ransom payment.

"The rescue is as a result of combined efforts of the military and other security services," Mr Musa said.

"The operation was both kinetic and non-kinetic which requires efforts by all and not just the military kinetic efforts," he added.

He noted that efforts were made by the presidency, ONSA and the Ministry of Defence and other agencies including Kaduna State.

"The governor has been very supportive and very helpful and it is this collaborative effort that has made it possible for us to be able to rescue these individuals.

"It is a joint effort and we were able to do that through non-kinetic means of getting across. No penny was paid for these individuals," the defence chief said.

Noting that some individuals are trying to sabotage their efforts, Mr Musa urged Nigerians to support the military in the fight against terror.

Appreciating the military's efforts, the Chief of Staff to Kaduna Governor, Sani Limankila, who led the representatives of the state government, emphasised the need for Nigerians to collaborate with security agencies in the fight against insecurity