Nigeria: Uncertainties As Petrol Imports Rival Dangote Refinery's Supply Output

Nigeria imported 1.5 million metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during the period under review.

Despite expectations that the Dangote Refinery will transform Nigeria's energy landscape and improve supply, imported petrol continues to dominate the domestic market, highlighting a persistent dependency on foreign fuel supplies.

Shipping data obtained by PREMIUM TIMES from motor tanker vessel activities between 1 October and 11 November reveals a substantial inflow of petroleum products through Lagos, Warri, Calabar, and Port Harcourt ports amid concerns over Nigeria's domestic refining capacity.

Data showed that Nigeria imported 1.5 million metric tonnes of petrol, an equivalent of about 2 billion litres, within the period under review.

A total of 414,018 metric tonnes of diesel and 13,500 metric tonnes of jet fuel were also imported within the same period.

The cost of fuel imports reflects the heavy financial burden on Nigeria, straining the nation's resources and exacerbating economic challenges.

The import data raises concern about domestic refining in Nigeria, especially as the management of the Dangote Refinery, located in Lekki, says the facility holds over 500 million litres of petrol in stock.

Aliko Dangote, the refinery's founder, recently urged marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to halt imports and source their supplies locally.

However, the refinery's operational capacity remains a source of concern.

Between September 15 and October 5, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the facility delivered only 148 million litres of petrol--far below the 575 million litres sought by the NNPCL during the same period.

Implications

Nigeria's continued dependence on imported fuel is exacerbating economic challenges, particularly the weakening of the naira.

Last Friday, the naira depreciated to N1,740/$ in the parallel market and N1,652/$ in the official forex market.

The surging import bill is draining Nigeria's foreign reserves, with an attendant impact on the stability of the domestic currency.

The Dangote Refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, was envisioned as a game-changer for Nigeria's energy sector.

But since it began operations, logistic and operational hurdles, coupled with marketers' preference for cheaper imports, have slowed its impact.

The NNPC recently stated that while it prioritises domestic sourcing, economic considerations often tilt decisions in favour of imports.

"While NNPC prioritises sourcing products from domestic refineries, this is contingent upon economic viability. If local supply is cost-effective, it will be preferred, but the same principle applies to other marketers, who will also evaluate total costs when deciding whether to buy locally or import," NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, said in a statement.

Ports like Lagos, Warri, and Calabar remain hubs for fuel imports, with tankers regularly offloading petrol, diesel, and jet fuel.

For instance, Lagos recorded 555,121 metric tonnes of PMS delivery in October.

Within the same period, Warri recorded 281,100 metric tonnes, Port Harcourt had 94,224.821 metric tonnes, and Calabar recorded 64,000 metric tonnes.

Expert speaks

Dan Kunle, a renowned energy expert, called for urgent measures to address the challenges plaguing Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

He stressed the need for transparency in fuel consumption data, urging the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MDRA) to disclose the exact daily consumption figures for petrol (PMS) and diesel (AGO).

"We need forensic experts to give us the exact numbers. Without these, our losses through the importation of inflated volumes and poor-quality fuel will continue," he said.

Mr Kunle questioned the recent surge in fuel imports, describing it as "curious" given the operational capacity of the Dangote Refinery.

He urged the Federal Government to collaborate with the refinery to ensure an adequate supply of crude at optimal prices, thereby reducing dependence on imports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Federal Government can conveniently conclude a win-win arrangement with the Dangote Refinery to save forex and increase local crude production," he added.

Mr Kunle also noted the importance of enabling the refinery to scale up its capacity from 400,000 barrels per day to 650,000 barrels per day, highlighting crude supply constraints as a critical bottleneck.

Speaking about Nigeria's non-functional state-owned refineries, he criticised the lack of progress in reviving them and questioned their potential crude supply sources if they eventually resume operations. He also raised concerns about the high import volumes overwhelming Nigerian ports, leading to increased handling costs that ultimately drive up fuel prices.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to address these inefficiencies, adding that "Something very unhealthy is going on in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. Dangote Refinery is not the problem but a big solution. This massive, deliberate importation must stop to allow our local refineries to survive."