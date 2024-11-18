Tanzania: Emergency Crews Continue Rescue Ops in Deadly Dar es Salaam Building Collapse

18 November 2024
allAfrica.com

Cape Town —

November 16 building collapse leaves 13 people dead

The four-story building collapsed at about 9am in the Kariakoo area of Dar es Salaam on November 16, and emergency teams are rescuing survivors, reports Crisis24.

At least 13 people were killed, with several others still trapped inside the building. It's unclear how many people were injured, and the cause is still being investigated.

Crisis24 reports that: "Heightened security and localized transport and business disruptions will likely continue in the affected area into at least Nov. 19. Authorities will probably restrict access to nearby roads to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles. Officials may also mandate building evacuations in the vicinity as a precaution until clearance operations and investigations end."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.