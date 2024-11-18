Tanzania: Emergency Crews Continue Rescue Ops in Deadly Dar es Salaam Building Collapse

Cape Town —

November 16 building collapse leaves 13 people dead

The four-story building collapsed at about 9am in the Kariakoo area of Dar es Salaam on November 16, and emergency teams are rescuing survivors, reports Crisis24.

At least 13 people were killed, with several others still trapped inside the building. It's unclear how many people were injured, and the cause is still being investigated.

Crisis24 reports that: "Heightened security and localized transport and business disruptions will likely continue in the affected area into at least Nov. 19. Authorities will probably restrict access to nearby roads to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles. Officials may also mandate building evacuations in the vicinity as a precaution until clearance operations and investigations end."