The four-storey building collapsed in Dar es Salaam, where since then, 16 people were confirmed dead.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone has arrested two individuals in connection with unauthorized fundraising activities related to the recent Kariakoo building collapse.

The suspects, Diva Malinzi (36), a resident of Mikocheni, and Jenifer Bilikwija alias ‘Niffer’ (25), a resident of Salasala who was apprehended in Dodoma and transferred to Dar es Salaam, are accused of unlawfully collecting money under the pretext of disaster relief using personal bank accounts.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, stating that the suspects are under interrogation.