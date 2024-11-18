Liberia On Chalk Line With Guinea Over Alleged Mercenary Plot

Monrovia — Liberia narrowly averted a potential civil and diplomatic crisis with its neighbor Guinea with the controversial handover of Ibrahim Khalif Cherif, a Guinean national accused of plotting subversive activities against Guinea's military junta. Cherif, who had been in Liberia, was recently turned over to Guinean authorities after a Guinean military flight landed in Liberia in the deep of the night with armed military men.

Sources privy to the situation revealed the dramatic exchange at Roberts International Airport on November 3, when six masked and heavily armed Guinean commandos arrived to retrieve Cherif. A senior Liberian security official, speaking anonymously, described the tense standoff:

"I cannot give you the details of how they secured landing rights, but these Guinean operatives were resolute--they were not leaving without Cherif. They made it clear they only took orders from Guinea's leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. It was an intimidating sight that prompted the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to take defensive positions."

This high-stakes episode unfolded against the backdrop of strained relations between the two countries. Guinea's government had accused Liberia of harboring mercenaries allegedly recruited to destabilize the junta. Voice of America reported in October that Guinea believed ousted President Alpha Condé was amassing fighters in Liberia to orchestrate a counteroffensive. These allegations, coupled with an international arrest warrant for Cherif, escalated the situation, compelling Liberia to act decisively.

According to intelligence gathered by Liberian authorities, Cherif allegedly facilitated the recruitment of fighters using funds transferred via an informal Fulani money system. The source disclosed:

"Cherif was accused of receiving up to US$150,000 through this system to recruit mercenaries. The Guineans had comprehensive intelligence and formally requested his extradition. Their military stance implied that failing to comply could be interpreted as Liberia supporting a coup plot. They questioned if one individual could override the sovereignty of our government."

According to the source, though Cherif carried a Guinean passport, there was no Liberian immigration stamp in it, which means he may have entered Liberia through illegal means.

Liberia's fragile position within the Mano River Union (MRU) subregion, compounded by historical conflicts with Guinea, weighed heavily on the decision. The security expert noted:

"Liberia cannot afford a war with Guinea. We are the weakest link in the MRU. This decision was made in the best interest of state stability. Our turbulent past with Guinea remains unresolved, leaving the region highly volatile."

Legal and Human Rights Outcry

Cherif's sudden handover has sparked legal and public outrage. Last Friday, Criminal Court 'A' Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie issued a 72-hour ultimatum demanding Cherif's immediate production, citing concerns over his safety and allegations of extrajudicial actions. Cherif's lawyer, Cllr. Kabineh Ja'neh, accused the government of "kidnapping" his client. He alleged that law enforcement officials raided Cherif's residence, confiscated cash and property without warrants, and detained him indefinitely.

Ja'neh further claimed that Inspector General Gregory Coleman led a late-night operation to forcibly remove Cherif from Monrovia Central Prison on November 3, bypassing all legal protocols. Describing the act as a "first-degree felony of kidnapping," Ja'neh decried the alleged "lawlessness" of the Boakai administration.

"This removal was orchestrated by senior national security actors, demonstrating blatant disregard for the rule of law," he asserted.

Cherif faced charges of mercenarism, armed insurrection, and other offenses, but the Ministry of Justice dismissed the case on October 31 via a nolle prosequi motion, retaining the option to refile charges. Critics argue this move emboldened the government's extrajudicial actions.

Liberia-Guinea Tensions

Liberia and Guinea share a tumultuous history rooted in the Mano River conflicts. During Liberia's second civil war, Guinean support for anti-Taylor rebel groups, particularly the Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD), exacerbated hostilities. By 1999, Guinea had become LURD's primary base for military and financial operations, triggering retaliatory incursions from Taylor-aligned forces.

In September extradition of ex-Colonel Claude Pivi, Guinea's most wanted fugitive, and his son Verny Pivi were apprehended near the Liberia-Guinea border and handed over to Guinean authorities. Pivi, convicted in absentia for his role in the 2009 stadium massacre of opposition supporters in Conakry, now serves a life sentence.