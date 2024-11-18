Nigeria: I'm Not an Advocate for Divorce - May Edochie

18 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has shared her thoughts on marriage and family.

In an interview with AY Comedian on his podcast Glasshouse with AY, May opened up about her personal views on relationships, divorce, and the public scrutiny she has faced since her husband's controversial marriage to actress Judy Austin.

May and Yul have been at the center of media attention since April 2022, when Yul revealed Judy Austin as his second wife and announced their first child together.

Despite the controversy surrounding her marriage, May took the opportunity to clarify her stance on relationships. "Some men see me like I am misleading their wives.I love family, I love marriage. I know in today's world, there is this conception about marriage that is totally different. Ideally, marriage is the basis for family. Without family, there will be no you or me. That's how it used to be."

May strongly asserted that she does not advocate for divorce. "I am not in any way advocating divorce or separation," she said. "Let me categorically state here that I am not an advocate of divorce."

