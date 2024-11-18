Nigerian Minister Outlines Vision for Research, Innovation, Skills Reforms

The minister said the government's approach will incentivise people to go to technical schools by paying the students tuition fees, paying trainers and building capacity of the technical schools.

Nigeria's Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering innovation, research, and skills development as critical tools for addressing Nigeria's economic and developmental challenges.

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of the maiden TETFund National Research Fair and Exhibition on Sunday at Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr Alausa said the initiative is to stress the government's resolve in harnessing the potential of local research and innovation to create jobs for Nigerians, especially the youth.

The exhibition themed: "Technologies for Massive Generation of Jobs and Wealth Creation for Young Nigerians," is scheduled to run from 18 to 22 November.

The event aims to showcase research outputs and technological innovations from Nigerian universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, research institutes, and the military.

Addressing research gaps

Acknowledging the disconnect between research outputs and market application, the minister outlined measures to bridge the gap.

He stressed the importance of engaging entrepreneurs to monetise research findings and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to create value chains that benefit Nigerians.

He stated that the administration is determined to translate research outputs into practical solutions across various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, power, and water supply, communication, amongst others.

In addition, he noted that the Tinubu administration has put substantial investment through TETFund to support research activities in public tertiary institutions in order to evolve solutions to many of the national development challenges.

"The agenda will be implemented based on local research and technology outputs, because nowhere in this world can economic good be achieved without the full use of output of research and technology efforts," he said.

The minister also highlighted plans to strengthen TETFund's National Research Fund and synergise efforts among ministries, research institutions, and private sector stakeholders to ensure that research findings are commercialised and to scale up the development and nation building.

Realigning education

Mr Alausa further disclosed plans to realign Nigeria's educational system to meet the needs of the economy, outlining the ministry's focus areas to include Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEMM), as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

"We must now recondition and realign our educational system to equip our youth with life skills that make them useful to themselves, their communities, and the country," he said.

He added that the ministry will also be focusing a lot on research and innovation, data and digitalisation, girl child education and the out-of-school children.

Reforming technical education

The minister also unveiled a blueprint for overhauling Nigeria's technical and vocational education system to equip young Nigerians with life skills. He proposed the structure where 80 per cent of the curriculum will focus on practical, hands-on learning, with only 20 per cent dedicated to classroom instruction.

"First, our approach will incentivise people to go to our technical school. We will pay them to go to school, pay the tuition fee, pay the trainers and build capacity in those technical schools. During that training, it will be 20 per cent of didactics within the classroom, 80 per cent of learning on apprenticeship," he said.

He disclosed that the first cohort of students under the revamped Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system will begin their six- to 12-month training in March 2025.

He further added that the students will be given entrepreneur grants upon graduation through the Bank of Industry.

Collaboration, synergy

The Minister highlighted the growing synergy between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology.

"We have expanded our consultations to include the private sector and financial institutions such as the Bank of Industry and the Bank of Agriculture. The idea is to ensure that we stop exporting raw materials, including our smart people, while importing poverty, meaning buying other people's products," he said.

Mr Alausa also reiterated the administration's "one government approach," ensuring collaboration between all relevant ministries to create a knowledge-based economy.

The minister assured that the National Research Fair will become an annual event to institutionalise research and innovation in Nigeria's development framework.

"This fair will drive the nation's research and innovation efforts toward practical solutions, ensuring job creation and wealth generation," he concluded.