Liberia: 'Liberians Deserve Their Place in the Economy'

18 November 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David a. Yates

The Liberia Business Association (LIBA) has raised alarm over the growing presence of foreign businesses in sectors exclusively reserved for Liberians.

LIBA President James Strother criticized the Liberia Business Registry for issuing licenses to foreign entities, allowing them to operate in areas meant to empower local entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a press conference recently in Monrovia, Strother called on the government to take decisive action to address the issue, which he says is undermining Liberians' ability to benefit from their own economy.

"Foreigners engaged in sand mining, block making, and other businesses reserved for Liberians must be denied licenses. Liberians are tired of being excluded from their rightful place in the economy," Strother said. "If the government continues issuing these licenses, we will be forced to take our own actions to protect our interests."

Strother emphasized that certain industries, including sand mining, block factories, and retail operations, are legally set aside for Liberians under the nation's laws. However, he lamented that these sectors are increasingly dominated by foreign-owned businesses, leaving Liberian entrepreneurs at a disadvantage.

"We are witnessing a troubling overlap between Liberian and foreign businesses in retail, which is not only stalling growth but also driving Liberian businesses into debt," he said. "The law clearly states that the retail sector belongs to Liberians, yet it's not being enforced."

He further urged the Liberia Business Registry to uphold its mandate by strictly enforcing restrictions on foreign participation in these sectors.

Strother argued that protecting these industries is critical to ensuring Liberians' economic independence and fostering sustainable growth for local enterprises.

"The government must stand by its commitment to safeguard the sectors reserved for Liberians," he added. "When foreigners dominate these industries, they strip Liberians of opportunities to thrive in their own economy."

LIBA's stance reflects the frustrations of many Liberian business owners who have long struggled to compete with foreign entities. The association's call for stricter enforcement of economic policies aims to restore balance and empower local businesses to succeed.

As pressure mounts, all eyes are now on the government to act decisively in addressing the concerns raised by LIBA and ensuring that Liberians can benefit fully from the country's economic resources.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.