West Africa: House Impasse Persists, Despite Ecowas Intervention

It is exactly a month and a day since the impasse at the House of Representatives began and there seems to be no end in sight despite the intervention of a high level mediation team from the Economic Community of West African States--a move that has failed miserably.

The ECOWAS team, Led by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima, arrived in the country on Monday, November 11 to mediate in the crisis after being commissioned by Nigerian President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, following concerns about the legislative paralysis caused by the political impasse.

But the Ibrahima-led delegation failed to resolve the stalemate that has rocked Capitol Hill for the past few weeks after meeting with both parties and other high-profile national stakeholders--but rather urged continued engagements in order to have the impasse settled the soonest possible time.

The ECOWAS Parliament delegation met with key stakeholders, including President Joseph N. Boakai, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, and representatives from the Majority and Minority blocs of the House of Representatives. Despite extensive negotiations, the parties failed to reach a conclusive agreement.

In a crisis that began on October 17, lawmakers in the "majority bloc" have been agitating for Speaker Koffa's resignation and have stated that they will not participate in sessions with him presiding. The Speaker, in response, has asserted his decision to remain in his position and has encouraged his colleagues to adhere to the Constitution in their actions.

Despite efforts to facilitate negotiations and extensive deliberations with stakeholders, especially members of both the "Majority" and the Koffa faction, the ECOWAS mediation team could not achieve a mutually acceptable resolution within the allocated time frame. However, the delegation remains committed to engaging with the parties involved to achieve a constructive outcome.

The ECOWAS proposed a six-point roadmap aimed at restoring order and enabling legislative functions to continue smoothly, indicating that the complaint against the Speaker should be formally dispatched to him by the Majority Members.

The team called for the Speaker to respond in writing and recuse himself from presiding over sessions during the investigation; all members return to the main chamber for plenary sittings, and the Deputy Speaker presides during the investigation while the investigation would be concluded within two weeks.

ECOWAS is also recommending that security and decorum should be maintained for all members during the proceedings.

The delegation emphasized the importance of adhering to Liberia's 1986 Constitution and the House's Rules of Procedure, urging lawmakers to prioritize the welfare of the Liberian populace amid the prolonged standstill.

"Although it successfully brought both parties to the negotiating table and after several rounds of in-depth discussions with stakeholders on the contending issues, in an effort to reach an amicable settlement, the parliamentary delegation notes that the parties were not able to arrive at a favorable conclusion within the timeframe of the mission," the team said in a communiqué that contained a six-count proposal. However, it said, "the parliamentary mediation delegation remains fully seized of the issues at stake and continues to engage with the parties concerned to ensure that the desired outcome is achieved."

The team noted in the communiqué that it will continue to be involved in the situation and emphasizes the importance of adhering to due process and the rule of law--stressing the significance of peaceful dialogue and cautions against actions that may jeopardize Liberia's democratic principles.

The delegation calls on Liberian lawmakers to prioritize the interests of the people who have entrusted them with the duties of legislation and governance, while discouraging political practices that do not align with the rule of law.

Despite the mediation mission concluding without a resolution, the ECOWAS delegation expresses solidarity with the Liberian populace and encourages patience and calm. It remains hopeful that lawmakers will reach a mutually beneficial resolution promptly. The mission reiterates ECOWAS's dedication to upholding peace and stability in Liberia and the broader West African region.

Recognizing Liberia's status as Africa's oldest parliamentary democracy and its successful political transition in the 2023 elections, the delegation cautioned that the current crisis poses a threat to the country's democratic achievements.

"The parliamentary delegation remains optimistic about the willingness of the Members to find an honorable resolution to the current impasse in the best interest of the Liberian people and the people of the Community," the team stated in its closing communiqué.

Expressing optimism in lawmakers' willingness to reach a favorable resolution in the best interest of Liberia and the region, the delegation closed its communication on a hopeful note.

The organization commits to actively participating until the political deadlock is resolved in a manner consistent with democratic principles and good governance. "Liberia's lawmakers are encouraged to prioritize the nation's interests above their disagreements," the communiqué says.

Parties not Willing to Give In

The inability of the ECOWAS parliamentary mediation team to reach a resolution, an impeccable source told the Daily Observer, stemmed from both parties' unwillingness to concede or find common ground in the conflict. A key source involved in the process noted that the Majority Bloc and the Speaker faction were resolute and unyielding in their positions, making it challenging for the mediators to make progress. This lack of flexibility hindered the ability to reach a consensus, he said.

"The mediators could not succeed because the majority Bloc and the Speaker faction were not willing to listen. They remain adamant and hold to their positions," a high placed source who was a major player told the Observer. "With such an attitude, it was difficult to reach a consensus."

The Majority Bloc announced their acceptance of five of the six recommendations--rejecting to return to the main chamber, citing the Supreme Court's recognition of the Joint Chamber's legitimacy under Article 66 of the Liberian Constitution.

In an official response issued by Majority Bloc through its Chairman Samuel G. Kogar, affirmed the bloc's stance on the matter, rejecting Count 3 of the ECOWAS proposal, which called for a return to the main chamber. The rest, the group said, was already initiated before ECOWAS intervention.

Kogar said in a statement that the Majority Members had passed a legislative motion on November 12, 2024, presented by Steve Tequah of River Cess County, directing that: The Majority Bloc wants the Deputy Speaker to preside over the plenary during the investigation, while the special committee's findings are submitted to the plenary in consonance by the Constitution and the House's rules.

Kogar also noted that the Supreme Court of Liberia, the ultimate judicial authority under Article 66 of the Constitution, had already affirmed the legitimacy of the Majority Members' sittings in the joint chamber, reinforcing their actions.

The Majority Bloc expressed appreciation for ECOWAS's efforts, underscoring the importance of regional peace and legal adherence.

"The Majority of Members appreciate the efforts of the ECOWAS Mediation Team thus far. We look forward to continuous working relations to promote peace, harmony, and the rule of law within the sub-region," Hon. Kogar stated.

The Speaker Koffa also welcomed the six-point proposal to resolve the ongoing stalemate in the Liberian Legislature.

In a letter addressed to Ibrahima, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Koffa expressed his commitment to the resolution, emphasizing its importance for restoring order and unity in the House.

The Speaker stated that the leadership of the House of Representatives, acting in good faith, has made substantial concessions to ensure a swift resolution to the crisis. He described the ECOWAS-crafted six-point proposal as the best pathway to ending the impasse and pledged his commitment to its full implementation.

"The Leadership of the House of Representatives, acting in good faith, made substantial concessions in order to end the impasse within the shortest possible time," the Speaker said. "We are committed to its full implementation."