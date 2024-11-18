Liberia: NTA Urges Aggrieved Members to Accept the Court Ruling

Monrovia — Madam Mary Mulbah-Nyumah, President of the National Teachers' Association of Liberia (NTAL), has urged aggrieved members of the association to accept the latest ruling of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court for Montserrado County.

After the court ruled in favor of the leadership, Madam Mulbah-Nyumah urged the aggrieved party to accept the ruling to foster reconciliation, unity, and peace among all members.

On Monday, November 11, 2024, the assigned Judge of Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court, Montserrado County, Cllr. Golda A. Bonah Elliott passed a final ruling in a case involving the aggrieved members and the NTAL leadership.

The case involved Mr. Samuel Y. Johnson, Sr., former Secretary General, and other aggrieved NTAL members and Madam Mulbah-Nyumah members.

The Court declined to honor a vote of no confidence against the National President earlier passed by the aggrieved members.

"The Court also declares that the Constitution of the NTAL has no provision of a vote of no confidence," the ruling stated.

A copy of the court document in the possession of this paper also maintained that the National President being a member of the Representative Council, may be impeached by the Council based on evidence but subject to review by the National Convention.

The National Convention is the highest decision-making body of the NTAL.

"This Court hereby declares that as per the Constitution of the NTAL, the National Executive Committee is clothed with the power to mandate an audit of the accounts of the Association," the ruling added.

Madam Mulbah-Nyumah addressed a news conference on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the NTAL national headquarters.

Madam Mulbah-Nyumah lauded the court for its latest ruling, stressing that the ruling has finally settled the internal disputes within the institution.

"The court has already ruled, so we expect our colleagues who have had some disagreements to put aside those issues," she noted.

"Come back to the Association so we can sit around the table and solve our own problems," she stated.

The NTAL president emphasized respect for the rule of law by her colleagues and urged them to abide by the legal decision.

Asked about her leadership's preparedness should the aggrieved members take flight to the Supreme Court, she said, "We are ready to face any further legal proceedings if they take an appeal to the Supreme Court."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She expressed optimism of winning the aggrieved members at any court on the matter.

The aggrieved members had accused Madam Nyumah of illegally suspending and dismissing the Secretary-General, Mr. Samuel Y. Johnson, Sr.

They also alleged that the National president withdrew L$625,000 from the NTAL account for her benefit.

The aggrieved party further accused the president of refusing to conduct an audit of the organization's accounts from 2018 to 2022.

They also claimed that the 66th National Delegates Convention was allegedly hijacked and done illegally under the watch of Madam Nyumah.

But Madam Nyumah revealed during the news conference that Johnson and the other members of the National Executive Committee, who the Association impeached, have continued to spread misinformation and falsehood about her leadership.

"A few months ago, Mr. Samuel Y. Johnson, Sr. and a few impeached members of NEC from the 2018 National Delegates Convention appeared on several radio stations and online television platforms, spreading misinformation and falsehood," she explained.

She said their action aims to bring the National Teachers' Association of Liberia into public disrepute.

"Let it be clear that the former Secretary General and other officials of the NTAL undermined and misled themselves," she stated.

She further indicated that the actions of those members misrepresent the institution and are not in the interest of the teachers and educational workers.