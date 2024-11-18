Liberia: UMC Commits to Traditional Practice

Monrovia — The United Methodist Church (UMC) has held a dialogue on the Regionalization Rectification Plan in Gbanga, Bong County.

The UMC's dialogue on the Regionalization Rectification Plan was concluded in Gbarnga over the weekend.

The dialogue aims to grant regional conferences increased autonomy, enabling them to address unique challenges within their specific cultural and socio-economic contexts while maintaining the unity of the global church body.

Furthermore, the Regionalization Plan's objective is to restructure the UMC's governance, allowing for more localized decision-making and responses tailored to the diverse needs of its global congregations.

This initiative is part of the church's efforts to ensure greater inclusivity, cultural sensitivity, and operational efficiency across its ministries.

The event, held from November 14 to 16, 2024, at the Saint John United Methodist Church, brought together church leaders, clergy, conference lay leaders, and district superintendents.

The church leaders came from the Lofa River, Kokoyah, Weala, Jorquelle, Gbarnga, Tappita, and Gompa districts to discuss and refine the church's approach to regionalization.

Meanwhile, several banners at the event displayed messages that affirmed the church's traditional beliefs.

Some of the banners read, "The United Methodist Church is not a gay church; we reject same-sex marriage," and "The United Methodist Church of Liberia believes in the Bible and holds to traditional practices."

Remarking at the opening of the dialogue, Bishop Samuel J. Quire, Jr., head of the Liberia Annual Conference, highlighted the importance of the dialogue and denounced same-sex marriage in the UMC.

According to him, the rectification process is crucial for ensuring that the church remains relevant and responsive to the needs of all its members.

Bishop Quire added that by embracing regionalization, they can empower local conferences to serve their communities more effectively.

"I want to clarify this misconception regarding the church's stance on same-sex marriage," said Bishop Quire.

"As you go through the education of regional legislation, our reorganization has nothing to do with same-sex marriage. The UMC is not a gay church," he noted.

Bishop Quire encouraged positive engagement while urging members to dialogue constructively and positively to move the church forward.

"I proudly commend the Central Region for being committed and steadfast. Let's do everything in our power to defend and strengthen our church."

During his presentation, Cllr. Dr. Tolbert Nyeswah emphasized that the United Methodist Church of Liberia will uphold its traditional beliefs.

"With my sweat, blood, and the Bible, I will give my all to ensure we remain UMC."

"The United Methodist Church preaches the Bible, not just its Book of Discipline. Same-sex marriage is against our country's constitution, and we will not accept it in our church."

Rev. Caleb S.G. Dormah, Chairperson of the Taskforce on the Regionalization Plan Rectification Committee, also reaffirmed the church's commitment to its traditional values.

"This regionalization rectification dialogue is very educative and will provide a foundation for regionalized worship according to our tradition, culture, and constitution," Rev. Dormah noted.

"We reject same-sex marriage, and the UMC is not a gay church," he concluded.

The dialogue featured plenary sessions, breakout discussions, and feedback from church members on implementing the plan.

Key facilitators included Cllr. Dr. Tolbert Nyeswah (Lay Leader), Dr. E. Julu Swen, and Rev. Caleb S.G. Dormah led the sessions at Saint John UMC in Central Liberia.

Topics covered included:

The presentation of the General Conference 2024 on Regionalization, The UMC/Liberia Annual Conference's stance on same-sex marriage, and Liberia's constitutional laws regarding same-sex marriage.

The topics also covered Biblical perspectives on regionalization, its application within the Liberian context, and the steps and processes for Regionalization Rectification within the global church setting.