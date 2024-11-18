Nigeria: An Art Fair to Paint a City Red...

A creative revolution is set to ripple through Nigeria's cultural landscape as the Benin Art Fair 2024 (T-BAF) launches an ambitious bid to revitalise Edo State's rich creative culture and position it as a premier global arts and culture destination. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

For the Benin Art Fair 2024--a.k.a. T-BAF, because it seems everyone these days loves coining good acronyms!--November 29 marks the beginning of an ambitious quest. For starters, its mission statement, which proclaims an intent to "revitalise Edo State's creative culture, establishing it as a premier global arts and culture destination," sets a lofty standard, placing high expectations on this inaugural event.

As a first-time event, T-BAF may lack precedent, but its scope is undeniably ambitious. With meticulous planning--crossing every 't' and dotting every 'I'--the fair is poised to ignite a full-fledged artistic revolution, replicating or even surpassing the "successes" of Art X Lagos while rubbing shoulders with the likes of Art Basel and the Venice Biennale, even if it doesn't quite match their storied legacies.

Moreover, leveraging Benin City's reputation as a seminal hub in African art history, T-BAF fosters a dynamic convergence of traditional and contemporary regional artists. This strategic nexus creates fertile ground for cross-pollination, innovation, and artistic growth, rendering its ambitious vision of becoming the Niger Delta's premier art fair decidedly within reach.

Expected as an inevitable fallout of the event, which runs until December 8, is the influx of art tourists to Edo State's capital city, already a cultural treasure trove hosting the proposed Museum of West African Art (MOWAA). After all, T-BAF, curated by James Irabor, seeks to redirect the global art world's attention on Edo State's distinctive creative culture, redefining the narrative around its singular artistic legacy.

"As a visual art stakeholder, I have witnessed talented artists from this ancient, historically rich, and artistically vibrant Edo State, which has produced some of the most revered personalities in the creative industry being sidelined," says the art fair's key mastermind, Jeff Ajueshi, who is also the founder of the Thought Pyramid Art Centre and the Lakeyard Cultural Centre.

"This situation must be reformed along with the morbid stigmatisation of 'violence,' 'cultism,' 'terrorism,' 'prostitution,' 'human trafficking,' 'drug trade,' and other nefarious social vices that has overshadowed the sustained artistic and cultural legacy of our highly revered and esteemed state."

Rallying around the theme Celebrating The Red City: Honouring Edo State's Artistic Legacy, T-BAF transforms the Abstract Backyard in Benin City's Government Reserved Area into a vibrant hub of artistic expression from November 29 to December 7.

On November 29 from 5 to 8 pm, a private viewing of its exhibition, which will be open to the public daily from 10 am to 8 pm, will kick off the weeklong event.

This exciting celebration of Edo State's rich cultural legacy will feature an outstanding lineup of live wood carving and performance art on November 30.

The nonagenarian iconic artist Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya and a younger artist with Edo roots Enotie Ogbebor will deliver keynote talks, bridging traditional and contemporary art practices. There will also be panel discussions to tackle crucial topics such as art education, cultural preservation, and photography's role in capturing history.

The fair culminates with the Benin Art Fair Concert Night on December 7 ( from pm), featuring legendary Edo musicians. Through its diverse programming, T-BAF fosters a dynamic exchange between artists, art enthusiasts, and the community, honouring Edo State's enduring artistic legacy.

Keynote talks by the iconic nonagenarian artist Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya and his much younger colleague with Edo roots, Enotie Ogbebor, will also headline the event. These discussions will bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary art practices, setting the tone for thought-provoking panel discussions on art education, cultural preservation, and photography's role in capturing history.

Other highlights include an antiques and cultural exhibition celebrating Edo State's rich heritage; a contemporary art exhibition featuring innovative works by local artists; a photography festival capturing the essence of the region; and a free sip-and-paint session on December 1 (from 6 to 7 pm), inviting attendees to unleash their creativity.

The fair culminates with the Benin Art Fair Concert Night on December 7 (from 7 pm), featuring celebrated Edo music legends. This spectacular event promises to be a fitting finale to a week-long celebration of art, culture, and community.

There is no contesting the fact that T-BAF meets all the necessary parameters for success, especially considering Benin City's rich history and cultural legacy. But then, it is the overwhelming backing and sponsorship from prestigious organisations that really makes it stand out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Its anticipated success is bolstered by partnerships with Hyde Energy, Abstract Backyard, Abstract Restaurant, and Thought Pyramid Art Centre. Coronation, Platform, Gramen Petroserve, Kellog Tolaram, Trustbanc, and The Lakeyard Cultural Centre are also lending their invaluable support. Additionally, Prime Agro Seeds, the Edo State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism, and the Edo State Government will, through their support, demonstrate their commitment to promoting Benin City's artistic and cultural landscape. Further backing comes from The Osa Okunbo Foundation, Stella Stars Sports Academy Benin City, AK&CO., and Daz Teea Cosmetics.

This diversified coalition of corporate and governmental entities demonstrates a shared commitment to promoting Benin City's distinct cultural identity. By joining forces, these organisations ensure the Benin Art Fair 2024 is an unforgettable celebration of art, culture, and community.