Nigeria: All Eyes On Okpebholo As New Governor of Edo State

As he steps loudly into the shoes of the Governor of Edo State, the spotlight is now on Senator Monday Okpebholo. Many are asking if he can truly deliver on his promise to make Edo great again. The challenge is set and evidently accepted.

Okpebholo's journey to the governorship was not without drama. Just days before his inauguration, he publicly accused the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, of fleeing the state under mysterious circumstances. This dramatic entrance has raised questions about the state of affairs in Edo and Okpebholo's readiness to tackle them.

One of Okpebholo's first acts as governor was to suspend all revenue collections in the state, particularly in motor parks. According to insiders, the point of this bold move was to address corruption and inefficiency. In response, the public will be watching closely to see if he can maintain this strong stance.

Hours into his tenure, Okpebholo moved quickly to name his cabinet. His appointments have been a mix of familiar faces, including Adams Oshiomhole's son, Cyril Oshiomhole, as the Commissioner for Health. This move indicates continuity, but will it bring the change many are expecting?

Okpebholo's rise from a senator to governor is clearly a shift in Edo's political landscape, the reason being that, as a businessman and former senator, Okpebholo understands the challenges facing the state. However, his critics point to past allegations of falsifying his date of birth, which raise doubts about his integrity.

Nevertheless, the governor's promise to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education has won support from notable figures, including actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie. But whether he will be able to tackle long-standing issues like power supply and unemployment will not be left to celebrities to mark; that is where his leadership will begin to count.

So, as Okpebholo begins his tenure, all eyes are on him. His actions over the coming months will show whether there will be positive revival in Edo State. The people are hoping, praying that this new governor will bring great things to them.