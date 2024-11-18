Nigeria: Kap Film Academy in Partnership With U.S. Consulate Train Youths

From November 12 to 16, 20 young creatives participated in an intensive workshop where they were trained in directing and cinematography. The workshop is a joint partnership between filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and the United States Consulate in Nigeria to ensure capacity building among young talents in the filmmaking industry.

At its opening, the Consular General of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Will Stevens spoke about the growing interest in Nigerian stories.

"I believe that we're at the very beginning of what I'm calling the second half of the 21st century, which is the African century," he said. "By 2050 Nigeria will be the third largest country in the world, the second largest democracy, and Africa will have over a billion people. We have to get ready. And you (Afolayan) are doing that. You're shaping how people perceive your culture. You're shaping how people receive and I'm just really glad and grateful that the US mission, we can help support that in a small way, that we can invest, we can create these partnerships with American storytellers with the American film industry and help to tap into the next generation."

His words echoed Afolayan's remarks that the partnership with the U.S. embassy was responsible for the invitation extended to two top Hollywood experts in directing and cinematography: director Angel Kristi Williams and cinematographer Erin G. Wesley.

At a panel discussion, the two experts joined Afolayan and veteran cinematographer Tunde Kelani where they spoke about the craft of the director's vision, with each concluding that the collaboration between the director and the cinematographer, as well as other crew members, is crucial in attaining a successful production.

Other film practitioners at the gathering included Sola Sobowale, Steve Sodiya and Ope Ajayi.