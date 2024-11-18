Nigeria: Odegbami Hails Osimhen for Equaling His Record

Legendary Segun 'Mathematical' Odegbami has saluted Victor Osimhen after the Napoli loanee at Galatasaray equaled his goals tally in the Super Eagles.

Osimhen is now joint second all-time leading scorer for the Super Eagles with Odegbami after he netted his 23rd goal at full international level on Thursday in Abidjan.

On Thursday night in Abidjan, Osimhen rose high to head home a Moses Simon cross for the Super Eagles to draw level with Benin in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.

"It's a good thing (that he has equaled my record)," Odegbami told Super Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen during an interview on his sports radio station Eagle7fm on Saturday.

"This shows we now have players who can deliver the goals for the national team."

He also described Osimhen's headed goal as "fantastic".

The legendary Rashidi Yekini remains Nigeria's most prolific international striker as he scored 37 goals in 58 matches.