Nigeria: Odegbami Hails Osimhen for Equaling His Record

17 November 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Legendary Segun 'Mathematical' Odegbami has saluted Victor Osimhen after the Napoli loanee at Galatasaray equaled his goals tally in the Super Eagles.

Osimhen is now joint second all-time leading scorer for the Super Eagles with Odegbami after he netted his 23rd goal at full international level on Thursday in Abidjan.

On Thursday night in Abidjan, Osimhen rose high to head home a Moses Simon cross for the Super Eagles to draw level with Benin in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.

"It's a good thing (that he has equaled my record)," Odegbami told Super Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen during an interview on his sports radio station Eagle7fm on Saturday.

"This shows we now have players who can deliver the goals for the national team."

He also described Osimhen's headed goal as "fantastic".

The legendary Rashidi Yekini remains Nigeria's most prolific international striker as he scored 37 goals in 58 matches.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.