Rumours have been swirling, and a recent fake campaign poster places Rauf Aregbesola as a Senate candidate under the PDP. Given his recent suspension from the APC, this idea might seem tempting. Could the Omoluabi man actually cross the aisle to PDP, and what would that mean for his political ambitions?

For Aregbesola, the prospect of a new political home isn't entirely outlandish. He was recently suspended by the Osun APC for alleged anti-party activities, so he's on rocky ground with his former allies. With some APC members treating him as persona non grata, PDP might be a haven for his political career.

Yet, even within the PDP, it's unlikely he would be wholeheartedly embraced. After all, party loyalty matters, and Aregbesola's sudden interest, if it exists at all, might spark more suspicion than support. PDP members would probably ask if he's there to stay--which is a frequently asked question wherever Aregbesola is concerned.

Becoming a Senate under PDP is another big issue with bigger issues hiding inside it. Aregbesola alienated both APC and PDP supporters through his past actions, and neither party's base seems especially keen on him joining their ranks in a high-profile role. His popularity was once robust; alas, it has clearly dwindled.

Beyond party issues, Aregbesola's credibility as a leader is under question. Criticisms of his time as Osun State governor remain fresh, with critics citing failed projects and lingering debt. PDP might hesitate to associate with a politician whose leadership history isn't exactly glowing.

Moreover, the public perception of him has shifted significantly. From controversial decisions as governor to his divisive role as Minister of Interior, he's no longer a high flyer loved and adored by Nigerian voters. Once, they worshipped the ground he walked on. Now, it's just meh.

So, yes, Aregbesola may entertain thoughts of a PDP run; but he's going to face mountains of challenges. Neither APC nor PDP members seem keen on welcoming him with open arms, and the electorate's lukewarm response makes any Senate ambitions seem far-fetched at best.