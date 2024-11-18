Nigeria/Rwanda: AFCON 2025 Qualifier - Lookman, Aina, Nwabali Excused From Rwanda Clash in Uyo

*19 countries book places already in Morocco 2025 continental fiesta

When Super Eagles who have already booked their place in the finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) take on Rwanda on Monday in Uyo, three key players like Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina and Stanley Nwabali will not be part of the squad to cap a brilliant outing for Nigeria.

Nwabali has been excused from the senior national team to attend to family matters in the aftermath of his father's demise at the weekend. Lookman on the other hand was excused because of the knock he received from a Benin Republic defender during Thursday's Match-day 5 clash in Abidjan. He was

excused from Saturday training session due to the injury.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed yesterday that Ola

Aina has returned to England on the request of his club, Nottingham Forest. "The premier league side pleaded with Coach Austin Eguavoen to release the defender early for their big game vs Arsenal, since Nigeria's AFCON ticket has been secured," observed the team's media officer yesterday.

Few hours after Eagles drew 1-1 with Benin Republic's Cheetahs, Nwabali announced via his social media handle on Friday that his father, Godspower Onyekam Abali, Chief Onyeogazrim 1 of Okwuzi, had passed on. The former chief surveyor was 67 years old.

Nwabali's absence means the contest for the number one jersey in Monday's encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium will be a straight one between Italy-based Maduka Okoye and Ethiopia-based Amas Obasogie.

Meanwhile, with just a handful games left to play in the qualifiers, 19 teams have secured their places at the highly anticipated AFCON 2025, set to be held in Morocco.

Friday's results on Matchday 5 saw three more nations -- securing their places in Africa's flagship football competition with Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe and Comoros sealing their slots.

Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon -- clinched their spots, on Thursday joining a growing list of African football powerhouses ready for the tournament.

The confirmed teams represent a blend of regular AFCON contenders and rising forces in African football.

Host nation Morocco automatically qualified, alongside notable teams like Senegal and Algeria, who secured early qualification through consistent performances.