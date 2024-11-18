Nigeria: CAF Women's Champion's League - Edo Queens Shoot Down Champions Mamelodi Ladies to Reach S'final

In a dramatic twist of events in Casablanca last night, Edo Queens crushed Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' hopes of defending their CAF Women's Champions League title with a come from behind 2-1 victory to not only secure their place in the semi-finals but eliminate the defending champions.

For reaching the semi finals, Edo Queens as Group B leaders are guaranteed $300,000 and will play to beat TP Mazembe Ladies on Tuesday and go for the ultimate $600,000 prize money at stake for the winner of the trophy.

After a 24th minute goal by Melinda Kgadiete thanks to a Karabo Dlamini assist, Sundowns held the slender lead until the dying moments of the match before Emem Essien's equaliser in the referee's added time saw the South African's title hopes dashed.

With Queens needing just a victory, the late strike was enough to see them through.

The nail was officially hammered in the defending champions' coffin after Mary Mamudu pounced on some questionable defending from a set piece to fire the Nigerian league champions into the lead and seal an unforgettable 2-1 victory over the defending champions in the last seconds of added time.

In a simultaneous Group B fixture on Saturday, fellow debutants Egypt's FC Masar also registered a victory over Central Bank of Ethiopia FC Ladies in their final group match to successfully book their place in the semi-finals.

The Egyptians' fairy tale run continues in the CAF Women's Champions League, with a historic berth into the semi-finals that will see them remain in contention for a dream continental title.

Edo Queens will kick off the semi-finals in the earlier fixture when they face off against TP Mazembe, before a North African battle between hosts, AS FAR and FC Masar concludes the semi-finals to decide the last two standing teams of the competition.