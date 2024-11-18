Liberia Business Association's President Frowns At Foreigners' Involvement Into Businesses Lawfully Earmarked for Liberians

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Business Association (LIBA), James M. Strother, has frowned at the Liberia Business Registry (LBR) for reportedly providing business licenses to foreigners to get involved into businesses lawfully earmarked for Liberian small, medium and large enterprises.

LIBA on Wednesday, in a press conference, said businesses that were exclusively set aside for only Liberians to do have been encroached on by foreigners through intentional violation, which requires imposition of fine by the Liberian government.

"Foreigners' involvement in sand mining, brick making, ice cream production, among other restricted businesses, should be denied business licenses by LBR to avoid the culture of continuous violation. Liberians are tired and need their rightful economic position in their own economy, so if the government does not stop giving licenses in commercial areas that Liberians need to do business, we will take our own constructive action," Strother said.

According to LIBA president, Liberia's retailing sector needs to be managed by Liberian owned businesses because they are the owners of their country's economy.

He said businesses like sand mining, bricks factory, and retail mineral water making, among others, are set aside for Liberians to do based on legal reliance.

"We are seeing that Liberian businesses and foreign enterprises are doing retail together, which of course is not growing Liberian businesses, and continue to put Liberian enterprises into huge debts.

"So, we are asking the government in keeping with law, which states that the retail sector of the economy belongs to Liberians, and 26 businesses set aside for Liberians should be protected from foreigners," Mr. Strother stated.

He further called on the Liberia Business Registry to deny foreigners from obtaining licenses in sand mining and block making among others to help stimulate domestic empowerment for Indigenous Liberians.